Adcetera Marks Quarter-Century Milestone For Its Acclaimed One Voice Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The One Voice ProgramSM is Adcetera's purpose-built approach to brand development, meticulously designed to ensure organizations communicate with clarity and consistency across every touchpoint. Recognizing that a powerful brand extends far beyond a logo or website - acting as a reputation, a shared idea, and a distinct personality - OVP provides a proven framework for defining, developing, and launching brands that command attention and build lasting connections.

"Brands can build relationships, they can inspire, inform, they can tell the stories that move businesses forward."

Rooted in strategic knowledge and actionable insights, the OVP process typically encompasses phases for discovery, definition, creation, planning, and production. However, its enduring success over 25 years stems from its inherent flexibility. The program is modular and tailored, allowing Adcetera's talent to customize engagements specifically to client needs, whether it involves refreshing an existing identity, positioning a new product line, developing core messaging, creating a brand from scratch, or mapping the customer experience.

"This 25-year mark isn't just an anniversary for Adcetera; it represents a long-standing commitment to the strategic power of branding," says Pagogh Cho, Chief Strategy Officer at Adcetera. "We strongly believe in the power of brands. Brands can build relationships, they can inspire, inform, they can tell the stories that move businesses forward."

The strength of the One Voice ProgramSM is demonstrated through a diverse portfolio of successful client engagements including Aggreko, AIG, Everon , Fracht Group , Horizon Bank , Sandbox, Mellow, and many more. Supported by in-house teams specializing in brand strategy, creative, video, media and digital services, Adcetera has utilized the OVP methodology to achieve measurable results, from enhanced brand perception and market positioning to successful product launches and improved internal alignment.

