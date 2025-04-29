Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Line Of Confectionary Sprinkles (CSK-576)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and delicious way to spell words and phrases on cakes, cupcakes, and cookies with confectionary sprinkles," said an inventor, from Anderson, S.C., "so I invented STELLA MAY'S SPRINKLES. My design eliminates the time-consuming process of applying individual letters to spell 'Happy Birthday' or 'Merry Christmas' and it offers a neat and uniform appearance."

The patent-pending invention provides a new design for confectionary sprinkles. In doing so, it offers a timesaving means of decorating cookies, candies, and other treats for birthdays, holidays, or other occasions. It also eliminates the need to spell out words/phrases with individual letter sprinkles. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bakers and DIY candy decorators. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-576, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

