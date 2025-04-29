Rexel Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Rexel's Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Paris under the Chairmanship of Agnès Touraine, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. All resolutions were approved by the Shareholders. The results of the votes and the video webcast are available on the Company's website: rexel.com (section: Investors/Events/ Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2025).

Payout of 1.20 euro per share

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of an amount of 1.20 euro per share (in line with the payout policy of at least 40% of recurring net income), from net profit. The ex-dividend date for this distribution on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is May 14, 2025. The payment date will be May 16, 2025.

Compensation of the Chair of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer

All the resolutions relating to the compensation of the Chair of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were approved.

Financial authorizations

All the financial delegations and authorizations whose adoption or renewal was submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting were approved.

Appointment and renewal of Directors' terms of office

The Shareholders approved the renewal of the terms of office of Agnès Touraine, Guillaume Texier and Marcus Alexanderson for a period of four years.

Composition of the Board of Directors and the committees

Following the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors reappointed Agnès Touraine as Chairwoman.

The Board of Directors has also updated its rules of procedure mainly to bring them into line with the changes introduced by the French“Attractivité” law on Board deliberation procedures.

Following the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors is made up of 11 Directors. Excluding the Directors representing the employees, the Board includes four women, i.e. 44,45% of Board members and over 78% of independent members.

The new committee membership is the following one: