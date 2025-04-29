Biometric Payment Cards Represent A $5.8 Billion Market By 2030, Rising At A 64.7% CAGR - Biometric Credit Cards Expected To Generate $4 Billion In Revenue In 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometric Payment Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Biometric Payment Cards was estimated at US$289.6 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 64.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Biometric Payment Cards market.

The growth in the Biometric Payment Cards market is driven by several factors including increasing concerns about payment security, the rise of contactless transactions, and advancements in biometric authentication technology. The growing consumer preference for frictionless and secure payment experiences is encouraging banks and financial institutions to invest in biometric solutions. Additionally, the expansion of digital banking ecosystems and financial inclusion initiatives in emerging economies are contributing to the widespread adoption of biometric payment cards. The increasing adoption of near-field communication (NFC) and biometric-enabled point-of-sale (POS) terminals is further facilitating market growth. As regulatory bodies enforce stringent security standards for financial transactions, the demand for biometric payment cards is expected to rise, positioning them as a mainstream payment solution in the evolving digital economy.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Biometric Payment Cards market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Card Type (Biometric Credit Cards, Biometric Debit Cards); End-Use (Retail End-Use, Transportation End-Use, Hospitality End-Use, Healthcare End-Use, Government End-Use, Other End-Uses).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Biometric Credit Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 66.4%. The Biometric Debit Cards segment is also set to grow at 60% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $76.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 61.4% CAGR to reach $830.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Biometric Payment Cards Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as BNP Paribas, CardLab Aps, Goldpac Group, IDEMIA, IDEX Biometrics ASA and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Select Competitors (Total 25 Featured):

BNP Paribas

CardLab Aps

Goldpac Group

IDEMIA

IDEX Biometrics ASA

Infineon Technologies AG

Linxens Holding

Mastercard International Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors NV

Precise Biometrics AB

Thales Group

Visa, Inc. Zwipe AS Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $289.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 64.8% Regions Covered Global

