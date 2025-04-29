Aquafeed Market Outlook Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Cargill, Nutreco, ADM, Biomar, Alltech, Ridley, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Aller Aqua, Skretting And Purina Animal Nutrition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market growth is supported by advancements in amino acids and feed acidifiers. Asia Pacific dominates due to its strong aquaculture industry, while Europe expands with rising seafood consumption. Key players include Cargill, Nutreco, and ADM, with comprehensive insights offered on market trends, competitive landscapes, and future opportunities. Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aquafeed Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aquafeed Market will grow at a CAGR of 5.37% to be valued at US$82.18 billion in 2030 from US$63.28 billion in 2025.

With the growing human population, the need for increased food production stands as a foremost concern for sustaining future food demands. To reduce the gap between food demand and supply, attention is turning to the sea for solutions. According to the World Bank, aquaculture is expected to become the primary source of seafood by 2030, driven by demand from the global middle class and limitations of wild capture fisheries.

Market Trends:

The rapidly growing aquaculture industry is anticipated to drive substantial growth in the aquafeed market. The rise in global seafood trade, fueled by globalization and higher consumer purchasing power, further supports this expansion. However, market growth faces challenges due to the volatile prices of essential raw materials like fish oil and fish meal, prompting the need for affordable alternatives.

Within the additives segment, amino acids are forecasted to witness strong growth during the forecast period, driven by rising consumer demand for nutrient-rich aquatic products. As the fundamental components of protein, amino acids are vital for enhancing production, growth, and overall health in aquatic species. Similarly, feed acidifiers are expected to see significant growth in the coming years, owing to their ease of use and high effectiveness. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2024 and is projected to remain the dominant player throughout the forecast period. This growth is largely attributed to the region's thriving aquaculture sector, supported by low-cost labor and abundant natural resources. Increasing seafood consumption and trade, particularly in China, are further driving this trend. Meanwhile, the European aquafeed market is also expanding significantly, driven by rising seafood consumption in major economies. Some of the major players covered in this report include Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Nutreco N.V., BioMar Group, Alltech, Inc., Ridley Corporation Limited, Skretting (a Nutreco company), Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), and Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O'Lakes), among others.

Cargill

Nutreco

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

BioMar Group

Alltech Inc.

Ridley Corporation

Charoen Pokphand Foods

Aller Aqua

Skretting (a division of Nutreco) Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (a subsidiary of Land O'Lakes) Key Attributes:



Aquafeed Market Segmentation:

Aquafeed Market Segmentation by additive:

The market is analyzed by additive into the following:



Amino Acid

Vitamins & Minerals

Antibiotics & Antimicrobials

Feed Acidifiers & pH Regulators Others

Aquafeed Market Segmentation by type

The report analyzes the market by type segment as below:



Fish

Mollusks

Crustaceans Others

Aquafeed Market Segmentation by ingredient source:

The market is analyzed by ingredient source into the following:



Marine-Based Plant-Based

Aquafeed Market Segmentation by feed type:

The market is analyzed by feed type into the following:



Extruded Pellets

Crumbles

Powdered Feed Liquid Feed

Aquafeed Market Segmentation by regions:

The study also analyzed the aquafeed market into the following regions, with country-level forecasts and analysis as below:



North America (US, Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Others)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Others) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Others)

