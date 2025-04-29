Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Kyle, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KYLE, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Austin-area community is coming soon to Kyle, Texas. The company's highly anticipated new community, Clara Vista at Waterridge , will offer luxurious single-family homes on expansive home sites with Texas Hill Country views and an array of resort-style amenities. Sales are anticipated to begin in fall 2025.

Clara Vista at Waterridge will feature two distinct collections, showcasing spacious home designs ranging from 3,150 to over 5,600 square feet. The community will include 80- and 100-foot-wide home sites, providing ample space for sophisticated living. Home pricing in the Brook Collection is anticipated to start in the mid-$800,000s and homes in the Spring Collection will start in the mid-$900,000s.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“Our new Clara Vista at Waterridge community presents an exciting opportunity for home shoppers in the Kyle area, offering oversized home sites and the luxury home designs that Toll Brothers is renowned for,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin.“We are thrilled to bring our exceptional home designs and resort-style amenities to this vibrant and growing area.”

Residents of Clara Vista at Waterridge will enjoy private access to an array of exclusive amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor pool, and playground. The community is ideally located close to local shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation, and is just a short drive from the vibrant entertainment of Austin.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Austin area include Toll Brothers at Headwaters , Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park , Toll Brothers at Travisso , Toll Brothers at Santa Rita Ranch , and Regency at Santa Rita Ranch .

Clara Vista at Waterridge will be located at Six Creeks Blvd and Bramble Blvd in Kyle. For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Clara Vista at Waterridge, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Austin .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

