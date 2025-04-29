The Global Market For Ultrasound Needle Guides (2025-2030): Analysis By Type, Application, End-Use And Region

Surgeons and interventionalists are increasingly adopting needle guides to improve procedural standardization and reduce complication rates, especially in high-stakes procedures such as biopsies or central venous catheterizations. The growing volume of outpatient and ambulatory procedures is also driving demand for cost-effective, sterile, single-use needle guides that align with infection prevention protocols.

Furthermore, the development of universal and probe-specific guide designs is boosting cross-platform compatibility, making them more adaptable to varying clinical infrastructures. Investment in healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets is further widening adoption, especially as portable ultrasound systems become more prevalent.

Training institutions and simulation centers are incorporating needle guides into skill-building modules, cementing their role in the next generation of clinical education. Combined with regulatory support for safety-enhancing medical devices and increased awareness of clinical best practices, these factors are creating a strong, sustained growth trajectory for the ultrasound needle guides market.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Ultrasound Needle Guides market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Type (Reusable, Disposable); Application (Tissue Biopsy, Fluid Aspiration, Nerve Block, Regional Anesthesia, Vascular Access, Others); End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Reusable segment, which is expected to reach US$322.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.7%. The Disposable segment is also set to grow at 1.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $103.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $90.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Ultrasound Needle Guides Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aspen Surgical, BK Medical, Terason, CIVCO Medical Solutions, EDM Medical Solutions and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):



Aspen Surgical

BK Medical

Terason

CIVCO Medical Solutions

EDM Medical Solutions

Esaote S.p.A.

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

GE HealthCare

Hitachi Healthcare Americas

Koelis

Leapmed Healthcare Corporation

McKesson Medical-Surgical

Medline Industries, L.P.

Mermaid Medical Group

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nanjing Keweisi Medical Technology

Philips Healthcare

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

SonoScape Medical Corp.

SuperSonic Imagine Telemed Medical Systems

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes