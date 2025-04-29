Spain Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Spain's CGM Market On Track To Exceed $114 Million By 2030

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spain's continuous glucose monitoring market to surpass US$114.025 million by 2030, growing at a 10.39% CAGR from US$69.552 million in 2025.

The Spanish CGM market is booming due to the strong prevalence of diabetes and a huge focus on glycemic control. Technological advancements, like smaller sensors and longer wear times, are also improving patient experience and driving market expansion.

For instance, in February 2024, Dexcom, Inc. launched its new CGM system, Dexcom ONE+, for people with diabetes worldwide. In some countries, Dexcom ONE+ supersedes the previous generation Dexcom ONE sensor.

Increasing diabetes prevalence driving CGM adoption in Spain : The growing number of diabetes cases in Spain is fueling the demand for effective diabetes management solutions. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices provide critical insights into blood glucose levels, helping patients and healthcare professionals make informed decisions about diet, physical activity, and medication.

Significant growth in the male CGM market in Spain : The CGM market for males in Spain is expanding rapidly, driven by factors such as the high prevalence of diabetes, particularly type 2. CGM devices play a crucial role in managing blood sugar levels by offering real-time data, benefiting both patients and healthcare providers. Rising demand among adults aged 20 and older : The CGM market for adults aged 20 and above in Spain is experiencing substantial growth, primarily due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, especially type 2, within this age group. CGM devices are essential for effective blood sugar management, reducing the risk of diabetes-related complications. By 2030, it is estimated that 11.8% of Spaniards aged 20 and older will have diabetes, further driving the demand for CGM technology.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ascensia Diabetes Care, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., DiaMonTech AG, among others.

