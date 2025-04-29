Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas UAB Audited Annual Information For The Year 2024


2025-04-29 12:16:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB submits Financial Statements for the year 2024, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, together with the Independent Auditor's Report hereto, as well as the Management Report.

The Company's net profit for the year 2024 is EUR 8 135 864 and the Company's retained earnings for the year 2024 are EUR 6 811 856.
A decision on the distribution of the company's profits will be taken by 15 May this year, when the Government of the Republic of Lithuania will decide on the reduction of the dividends paid by UAB Valstybės investicinis kapitalas for the shares owned by the State.

The rights of the general shareholders' meeting are exercised, and all shares of UAB "Valstybės investicinis kapitalas" are managed by the Ministry of Finance.

Enclosed:

Financial Statements of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB for the year 2024, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor's Report hereto, as well as the Management Report of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB.

Contact person:
Vaidas Daktariunas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 618 29216
E-mail: ...

Attachments

  • uabvik-2024-12-31-en
  • VIK FS MR 2024

