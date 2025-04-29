Mohamed Ramadan And Loucii Deliver A Cross-Continental Smash With 'Tanteet' (Arabi Afro House Mix)

Tanteet (Arabi Afro House Mix) by LouCii and Mohamed Ramadan

"Global Beats Collide as Egyptian Superstar Mohamed Ramadan & Veteran EDM Producer LouCii Ignite Dance Floors with a Fiery Arabi Afro House Remix of 'Tanteet'"

- LouCiiMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Egyptian megastar Mohamed Ramadan is turning up the heat with a bold new take on his viral hit“Tanteet ,” teaming up with Miami-based dance music heavyweight LouCii for a pulse-pounding Arabi Afro House remix. Released via Lalee Records, the track fuses high-energy Afro rhythms with Arabic flavor, delivering a global club anthem built to set dance floors ablaze.The remix lands on the heels of a historic moment for Ramadan, who just became the first Egyptian artist to light up the stage at Coachella. His larger-than-life performance marked a milestone not just for his career, but for the Arab music scene at large-shining an international spotlight on the sounds of the Middle East and North Africa.Known for pushing boundaries across dance music genres, LouCii injects his signature sound into“Tanteet,” elevating Ramadan's fiery original into a full-fledged festival weapon. The remix manages to stay true to the spirit of the song while expanding its reach, blending hypnotic beats with Ramadan's unmistakable vocal swagger.“My goal was to take an already explosive track and supercharge it for the global stage,” says LouCii.“Mohamed Ramadan's vocal energy is pure fire - this remix is an invitation to dance floors around the world.”A household name across the Middle East, Ramadan's influence spans music, film, and pop culture.“Tanteet” has already racked up more than 30 million views on YouTube alone, and with LouCii's reimagining, the track is primed to explode even further-making its way into the playlists of top DJs and onto festival main stages around the world.Bringing Arabic and African vibes to the electronic music landscape, this release signals a new era of cross-cultural collaboration. With LouCii's cutting-edge production and Ramadan's electrifying performance style, "Tanteet" (Arabi Afro House Mix) is ready to become a global dance anthem.The track is now available across all major streaming platforms:Follow LouCii:Instagram:YouTube: @iamlouciiFollow Mohamed Ramadan:Instagram:YouTube: @MohamedRamadan

