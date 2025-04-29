From Fear To Love 2025: Bryan Post Brings Trauma-Informed Parenting Workshop To Tulsa

Fear To Love

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tulsa, OK will welcome nationally recognized child behavior expert Bryan Post on May 2, 2025, as part of the From Fear to Love 2025 World Tour. This live, in-person event brings Bryan's proven trauma-informed methods directly to families, educators, and professionals across Oklahoma. Focused on building stronger emotional connections and healing early life trauma, the emotional healing event in Tulsa is part of a larger effort to equip communities with practical, science-backed parenting strategies.The From Fear to Love event in Tulsa is designed to help parents, caregivers, and professionals better understand the emotional and behavioral impacts of early life trauma. Bryan Post's trauma-informed approach focuses on strengthening the connection between adult and child, offering compassionate, science-based strategies to move away from fear-driven reactions. Participants will gain practical insights they can apply immediately to create safer, more nurturing environments for children to heal and thrive.Bryan Post is a nationally recognized expert in trauma-informed parenting in Tulsa and the founder of the Post Institute. With over two decades of clinical experience and personal insight as an adoptee, Bryan's work bridges research, lived experience, and proven family intervention models. His groundbreaking methods have been shared with thousands of families, educators, and mental health professionals across the United States, helping to reshape how caregivers respond to trauma and behavioral challenges in children.The From Fear to Love event in Tulsa is a live, in-person workshop running from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time. During this four-hour session, Bryan Post will present his trauma-informed principles through an accessible and engaging format. Attendees can expect straightforward, practical strategies focused on healing attachment wounds, reducing behavioral struggles, and fostering emotional resilience in children. The event is designed to provide immediate tools that parents, educators, and professionals can implement in everyday interactions, strengthening their ability to respond with empathy and connection.Tulsa is an ideal setting for this transformational event, offering families and professionals the chance to access trauma-informed parenting tools close to home. As emotional health and resilience become growing priorities in communities across Oklahoma, Bryan Post's approach meets a timely and local need. The From Fear to Love workshop invites Tulsa's parents, educators, and caregivers to come together in a welcoming environment to learn, connect, and build skills that strengthen families from the inside out. It's an opportunity for local attendees to experience nationally respected training without needing to travel far.The From Fear to Love event in Tulsa is open to parents, caregivers, educators, and professionals working with children. Scheduled for May 2, 2025, the workshop offers flexible registration options to encourage broad community participation. Those interested can sign up easily through the official Fear to Love website or by accessing the Bondify app for additional opportunities. Early registration is recommended, as seating is limited for this live, in-person event.As families and communities continue to seek meaningful ways to support children's emotional growth, the From Fear to Love event offers both guidance and practical tools for lasting change. Bryan Post's trauma-informed approach has impacted thousands of lives, and now Tulsa families have the opportunity to experience it firsthand. For parents, educators, and professionals looking to build stronger connections and promote healing, this emotional healing event in Tulsa is a unique and valuable opportunity.

