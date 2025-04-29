Green Ninja Named Finalist In 2025 Edtech Cool Tool Awards Science Solution

Green Ninja's middle school curriculum was named a 2025 EdTech Cool Tool Awards finalist in three categories, including Science Solution.

MOUNTAIN VIEW , CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Green Ninja, a project-based middle school science curriculum , is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the 2025 EdTech Cool Tool Awards across three categories: Science Solution, Curriculum and Instruction Solution, and STEM Solution.Now in its 15th year, the EdTech Awards is regarded as the world's largest education technology recognition program, celebrating“the best and brightest innovators, leaders, and trendsetters” transforming education through technology.Developed from a National Science Foundation-funded (NSF) project, Green Ninja is grounded in a framework validated by research at San José State University. This framework focuses on three key components:- Building personal connections- Fostering empathy for the environment- Empowering students to enact changeBy building on students' real-world connections, the curriculum makes learning more relevant and engaging. When students see how lessons apply to real-world challenges, they become more motivated and invested, inspiring community involvement, leadership, and academic success.The curriculum's effectiveness has been demonstrated through a study involving over 4,400 students across six California districts, with particularly notable impacts for traditionally underserved populations:- Students using Green Ninja's curriculum achieved an average 2.5-point increase in standardized test scores, while districts without the program experienced a 0.6-point decrease.- The number of students performing below standard dropped by 13%.- English learners achieved a 2.7-point increase, compared to the state's 1-point average.- All participating districts exceeded state averages for economically disadvantaged students.- Districts saw a 5% increase in students reaching advanced performance levels.“We're honored to be recognized alongside exceptional innovators in educational technology,” said Dr. Eugene Cordero, Green Ninja Founder and Professor at San José State University.“This recognition validates our mission to make science learning personally relevant through real-world connections that empower students to address challenges in their own communities.”This year's finalists were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

