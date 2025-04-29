12Th Annual Jersey City Jazz Festival Announces Lineup For May Festival

It's the annual New Orleans-themed Honk parade!

A jazz family reunion! George Coleman with drummer son George Coleman Jr. at the 2024 Jersey City Jazz Festival

The musical lineup is stellar. The vista is memorable. Jazz bliss!

The Jersey City Jazz Festival returns with two free days of music on the waterfront near the Exchange Place PATH Plaza. Food trucks and vendors, too.

- Bryan BeninghoveJERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Riverview Jazz , the non-profit producer of the Jersey City Jazz Festival, has just announced the lineup for its ambitious 2025 festival. The annual event where hundreds of musicians perform for thousands of attendees will take place on Friday, May 30, beginning at 6 pm and Saturday, May 31 at Exchange Place plaza on the Hudson River waterfront from noon to 9 pm. The festival will also host events throughout Jersey City leading up to the festival beginning Tuesday, May 27.“We are so excited for this year's festival. Each year has a different feel, and this year sure looks like it's going to be a fun one”, says festival founder and director Bryan Beninghove.“It's amazing to see the response we get, people are coming from all over to attend. But honestly, it's shooting fish in a barrel, I mean the riverfront location is unparalleled and we have the best musicians in the world here!”This year's lineup features a diverse range of musical acts spanning the jazz spectrum. Bands include the funky New Orleans outfit The Rumble, the Jersey City-based legend Winard Harper & Jeli Posse, Downbeat's jazz group of the year, Artemis , the genre-defying Steven Bernstein's MTO featuring Catherine Russell, an all-star combo featuring Fred Hersch, John Hébert, Bennie Wallace, and Billy Drummond, and the LA-based keyboardist/producer and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Sam Barsh . The lineup will also include two Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition winners, April May Webb (with Sounds of April & Randall) and Tyreek McDole. Also performing will be the supremely talented WBGO's Next Gen Collective, The Riverview Jazz All-Stars led by festival founder Bryan Beninghove, the NJCU Jazz Ensemble, and the United Children's Music Program's Latin Ensemble. As is tradition, there will be a parade of brass through the plaza with Honk NYC. As always, dance will have a prominent place at the festival with swing dance classes leading into a performance from the Robert Edwards Big Band, and Salsa Fever on2 will host dance classes leading up to a performance from the Astoria Salsa Company, a Colombian-flavored NYC salsa group led by master percussionist Samuel Torres.Beginning Tuesday May 27, venues across Jersey City will be filled with music. The Junto, adowntown cocktail bar, will host some fabulous singers, Champian Fulton (5/27) and LezlieHarrison (5/28). The Pet Shop basement will host some of the wilder performances of the weekwith both John Hébert (5/27) and Tim Berne (5/28). The Heights-based performance space TheStatuary will present trumpeter Kali Rodriguez Peña (5/29), a special Live at Brennan's show willfeature James Austin Jr.'s Songs in the Key of Wonder (5/29), Groove on Grove will host a jazzshow (5/28), as well as a special happy hour performance by Orion Turre at the Hyatt Regency(5/30). Guitarist Charlie Sigler will host the official jam session at the Hyatt House(5/30), and the official closing party will be held at Moore's Place (6/1).The outdoor festival will feature a Community Zone presented by the Jersey City Public Librarythat will have arts & crafts and kids programming. There will be two bars, a VIP experience, andplenty of food and local vendors. The majority of the festival is free except for theClubhouse presented by Ford's Gin, a tented stage with a cocktail jazz club feel.This year's event is presented once again by Exchange Place Alliance. Other community andcorporate partners include RWJ Barnabas Health, the Jersey City Free Public Library, WBGO, NJPBS, the City of Jersey City, Fifteen, and many more. Funding is also made possible in partthrough the Jersey City Arts & Cultural Trust Fund, the Hudson County LAP grant, and thePrinceton Foundation grant. Lodging partners include Hyatt House, Hyatt Regency, and theCanopy Hotel.For a full schedule and tickets, go to .

