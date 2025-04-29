GCCIA Champions Gulf Utilities' Push To Global AI Leadership In Energy

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Authority Kicks off Event in Kuwait to Showcases Generative AI's Potential to Boost GCC Economy by $150 Billion

Kuwait City, Kuwait,April 2025: The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), in collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), has launched today (Tuesday, 29 April 2025) a pivotal workshop in Kuwait under the theme 'Empowering the Future Grid: Exploring the Application of Generative AI in GCC Power Systems'.

Taking place until Wednesday (30 April 2025) at the Hilton Garden Inn, the event convenes key leaders from the Gulf electricity sector alongside global technology pioneers Microsoft, Oracle, and NVIDIA.

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the global energy landscape, the Gulf region stands at the forefront of this transformation. According to recent studies, AI could contribute up to $150 billion to the GCC's economy, representing about 9% of the region's total GDP.

GCC utility companies today demonstrate one of the highest levels of AI readiness globally, fuelled by strategic investment and vision.

Through initiatives like this workshop, GCCIA fulfils its core mandate of promoting integration, collaboration, and competitiveness among Gulf electricity systems. The Authority firmly believes that Generative AI will be a cornerstone technology in enhancing the operational resilience, sustainability, and global competitiveness of the region's power networks - supporting not only internal connectivity among GCC countries, but also ambitious future plans for interconnection with Europe and international energy markets.

In this context, Eng. Ahmed Al Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA, stated:“Today, we gather at the intersection of innovation and necessity. As the energy landscape evolves into a cleaner yet complex future, so too must our approaches and technologies for our future grids. Generative AI represents a frontier with the potential to transform our power grids into more resilient, efficient, and intelligent systems.”

He added:“Recognizing such needs, EPRI has just launched the Open Power AI Consortium representing a significant step forward in harnessing the power of AI to transform the energy sector. By fostering collaboration between technology leaders and energy partners, the consortium aims to create a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable power industry for the future through implementation of AI progressing from augmentation applications to Auto-piloting and ultimately reaching Autonomous application in operation and maintenance. The journey has just begun, and the possibilities are limitless as AI continues to unlock new potential in energy management and optimization.”

A Strategic Platform for Gulf Utilities to Shape the Future:

The event's agenda, developed with significant leadership from GCCIA and regional utilities, focuses on real-world case studies, best practices, and brainstorming sessions led by Gulf power sector experts.

Participants are sharing firsthand insights into how AI is already enhancing their operations and discussing strategies to scale adoption further across the region. Day one of the workshop witnessed the active participation of representatives from across the GCC power systems, who engaged in dynamic knowledge-sharing discussions. These interactions reaffirmed a collective determination to harness the full potential of AI in alignment with the visions of Gulf leadership - driving progress in sustainability, regional connectivity, and global competitiveness.

Beyond showcasing innovation, the workshop critically examines lessons learned from international AI deployment failures, where only 35% of organizations were confident their infrastructure could support AI solutions. By learning from these experiences, Gulf utilities aim to build smarter, future-proof AI systems that drive tangible value across their networks.

Over two days, sessions explore how Generative AI is transforming grid planning, operations, and asset management. Leaders from Microsoft share insights on leveraging the Copilot platform for energy operations, while Oracle and NVIDIA present cutting-edge AI applications for the power sector. EPRI experts contribute technical perspectives, collaborating with Gulf utilities to develop actionable roadmaps for AI integration.

Through its leadership, GCCIA underscores the enormous opportunity for Gulf utilities to invest in AI technologies to support sustainability goals, reduce carbon emissions, enhance system interoperability, and strengthen resilience across the entire Gulf region.

By empowering Gulf utilities with advanced AI capabilities, GCCIA is helping to position the region as a global model for smart, sustainable, and integrated electricity systems - ensuring secure, efficient, and competitive energy networks for decades to come.