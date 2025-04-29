Inventhelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device For Transporting Walkers On Stairs (CLR-274)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an occupational therapy assistant, and I wanted to create a better way for individuals to transport a walker or assistive device up and down the stairs," said an inventor, from Chicago Ridge, Ill., "so I invented the WALKER LIFT. My design increases safety, and it could help users maintain independence."

The invention provides an improved way to move walkers and rollators up and down stairs. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle of carrying a walker, rollator or other assistive device up or down the stairs. As a result, it increases safety and mobility. It also reduces the need for assistance. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize walkers and rollators.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLR-274, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

