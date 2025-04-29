Helient Technologies Welcomes Ex-PAETEC Leader Andrew Goetz As New Director Of Channel Partnerships

HADDONFIELD, N.J., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helient Technologies is proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Goetz, an award-winning sales manager and distinguished former leader of PAETEC Communications, as the new Director of Channel Partnerships. This strategic move marks a significant step in Helient's objective to position itself as a prominent entity in the Channel. Following its merger announcement earlier this month, Helient has been committed to forming a leadership team of unparalleled expertise, and Andrew Goetz's addition is a testament to this vision.

Andrew, an esteemed sales manager recognized for his achievements in the telecommunications sector, will spearhead Helient's Channel Partnerships initiatives. "We are thrilled to welcome Andy to our team," said Brad Bono, Chairman and CEO of Helient Technologies. "His track record of success and his role in transforming PAETEC into a $2 billion enterprise speaks volumes. Together with Andy Goetz, Mario DeRiggi, and Donna Wenk , we are building a powerhouse of channel experts at Helient."

Before joining Helient, Andrew excelled as a Channel Manager at Spectrum Community Solutions, where he crafted and implemented strategic plans to boost revenues in the Multi-Family sector. His tenure as Senior Channel Manager at PAETEC, spanning nearly two decades, equipped him with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in telecommunications. Andrew's remarkable ability to cultivate top-performing agents, underpinned by trust, respect, ownership, and accountability, earned him the Chairman's Club Winner title for ten consecutive years, achieving between 200-400% of assigned targets.

"Joining Helient is an exciting new chapter in my career as a sales expert in the telecommunications and cloud solutions space", Andrew stated. "I am eager to replicate the incredible success we achieved at PAETEC and drive Helient Technologies to the forefront of scalable cloud and hybrid technology solutions for security-conscious industries, while fostering robust relationships with partners and agents."

Andrew brings exceptional expertise to Helient, enhancing relationships with partners, agents, and solution providers. His outstanding performance has earned him numerous accolades, including MVP, Excellence Award, Channel Manager of the Year, Number One Channel Manager, and Career Best. Helient Technologies is set for a transformative journey with Andrew leading its Channel Partnerships.

SOURCE Helient Technologies, LLC

