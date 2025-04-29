Columbia, Maryland Employment Law Firm Announces First-Ever Winner Of Workplace Rights Scholarship

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Christen is finishing up her undergraduate education at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she is obtaining a degree in Hospitality Management. In the fall, she will start law school at William S. Boyd School of Law. As a teenager working a restaurant job, Christen dealt with being treated poorly by coworkers, and this experience led her to want to make a difference for others. After taking a course on Hospitality Law, Christen was inspired to pursue a career in employment law with the hopes of protecting workers from poor treatment in the future.

The Workplace Rights Scholarship was established by Mr. Freedman in September 2024 as an effort to continue his law firm's mission to advocate for civil rights and the rights of employees. The scholarship is offered once per academic semester. Applicants must have a minimum 3.5 grade point average, and they are required to submit an essay or video submission discussing how they plan to use their education to promote workers' rights and/or civil rights.

The deadline for the Fall 2025 Workplace Rights Scholarship is September 8, 2025. To learn how to apply for the scholarship, visit .

About Freedman Law, LLC

The Columbia, Maryland firm Freedman Law, LLC handles employment law and business litigation cases. With an impressive history of reaching successful outcomes for our clients, our attorneys are passionate advocates for employees who have suffered harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and other issues while at work. Freedman Law, LLC also handles a plethora of business litigation matters, and we assist with drafting policies, contracts, and employee handbooks for clients.

To learn more about Freedman Law, visit our website at . Call 410-290-6232 to arrange a complimentary consultation.

