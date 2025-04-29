Columbia, Maryland Employment Law Firm Announces First-Ever Winner Of Workplace Rights Scholarship
The Workplace Rights Scholarship was established by Mr. Freedman in September 2024 as an effort to continue his law firm's mission to advocate for civil rights and the rights of employees. The scholarship is offered once per academic semester. Applicants must have a minimum 3.5 grade point average, and they are required to submit an essay or video submission discussing how they plan to use their education to promote workers' rights and/or civil rights.
The deadline for the Fall 2025 Workplace Rights Scholarship is September 8, 2025. To learn how to apply for the scholarship, visit .
About Freedman Law, LLC
The Columbia, Maryland firm Freedman Law, LLC handles employment law and business litigation cases. With an impressive history of reaching successful outcomes for our clients, our attorneys are passionate advocates for employees who have suffered harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and other issues while at work. Freedman Law, LLC also handles a plethora of business litigation matters, and we assist with drafting policies, contracts, and employee handbooks for clients.
To learn more about Freedman Law, visit our website at . Call 410-290-6232 to arrange a complimentary consultation.
SOURCE Freedman Law, LLC
