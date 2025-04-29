ON 9Th ANNUAL STOP FOOD WASTE DAY, COMPASS GROUP NORTH AMERICA REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO REDUCE FOOD WASTE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The power of Stop Food Waste Day lies in its ability to bring people together – chefs, advocates, students and interested consumers alike – to create meaningful change," said Amy Keister, Global Director of Sustainability at Compass Group. "Every action, no matter how small, adds up to a massive collective impact. Through this movement, we empower individuals and organizations to take responsibility for the food we waste – and we're creating a world where the value of food is recognized by all."

Compass Group has introduced a new initiative this year: the Stop Food Waste Day ambassador program, featuring influential Compass Group chefs from around the world including the UK, India, Australia and the US. These ambassadors are sharing their expertise by offering practical tips, recipes and strategies to help individuals take action in their kitchens and daily lives.

"As chefs, we have a responsibility to be stewards of the ingredients we work with," said Chris Ivens-Brown, Chief Culinary Officer at Compass Group North America. "Food waste isn't just an environmental issue – it's a culinary one. It challenges us to be more creative, more thoughtful, and more resourceful with every dish we create."

Celebrating Stop Food Waste Day Across the Country

Throughout April, Compass Group teams have turned everyday moments into opportunities for change. Through gardening workshops, cooking demos and creative upcycling events, they're bringing people together around a shared mission: to nourish communities, care for the planet and make every bite count.

Across the country, teams are hosting events that showcase practical, engaging ways to reduce food waste. These include "Pickling: It's Kind of a Big Dill" interactive pickling workshops, composting and gardening workshops using repurposed materials and zero-waste cooking classes focused on root-to-stem techniques.

Technology is also playing a key role, with events highlighting digital tools such as Compass Group's proprietary Waste NotTM 2.0 used to track and reduce waste at scale. Guests can explore behind-the-scenes systems that support composting, food recovery and data-driven kitchen practices, alongside take-home ideas like zero-waste recipes.

With a spotlight on culinary creativity, one team is organizing the first-ever Waste Warriors Championship Bracket that invites chefs to compete in a friendly, tournament-style contest that showcases innovative approaches to food waste reduction, with finalists advancing to a national championship event.

From local schools and healthcare facilities to corporate campuses and sports venues, these efforts reflect a shared commitment to building a more sustainable food future.

Ongoing Impact and Opportunities

Join the movement and learn how to make a difference at -the go-to source for tips, tools, and recipes to reduce food waste at home and at work.

About Compass Group North America

Compass Group is redefining the food and facility services landscape with innovation and passion through the lens of what's next. Serving premier healthcare systems, respected educational institutions, world-renowned cultural centers, popular sporting and entertainment venues, and Fortune 500 organizations, Compass Group always finds a way to deliver excellence in nearly any vertical. Ranked No. 1 by industry peers on Fortune's 2025 list of World's Most Admired Companies, Compass is also among the Top 50 Companies Changing the World according to Fortune. Learn more about the Compass experience at .

Contact:

Lisa Claybon

[email protected]

SOURCE Compass Group