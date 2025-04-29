DMEGC Solar At Intersolar Europe 2025 - The World's Leading Exhibition For The Solar Industry

At Booth A1.480 , visitors will experience DMEGC's latest innovations:



The enhanced Infinity RT module series , now offering even higher efficiency and the well-known DMEGC advanced full-black aesthetic.

A new installer-friendly compact module , specifically designed for pitched and hipped roofs on single-family homes up to +2kW, featuring a robust 2x2 mm double-glass structure for easier handling and flexible layout while keeping long term module reliability advantages, with up to +8100 / -4000 Pa mech. load approval.

The new higher hail resistance double glass module , developed for hail resistance class 4 under the Swiss VKF requirement. The continuously evolving Greenhouse Series , tailored for Agri-PV applications, enables dual land use-combining food production with clean energy generation.

Additionally, DMEGC is preparing to launch its GH modules with DIBt certification for overhead glazing applications such as carports and parking structures by mid-2025.

Corporate Sustainability & Recognition

DMEGC Solar leads the industry with its Zero-Carbon Factory approach and full reliance on 100% green energy for all module production. Its standard module series in Europe achieves an average carbon footprint of less than 450 kg CO 2 -eq/kWp -representing a 30% better over conventional products.

The flagship Infinity and Infinity RT modules go further, offering up to 30% lower CO 2 emissions while maintaining industry-leading durability, performance, and quality. These benefits are especially relevant in today's competitive market, where sustainable sourcing and long-term reliability are key decision factors.

DMEGC Solar's ongoing commitment to sustainability has contributed to its global recognition:



Ranked among the Top 10 Global PV Module Manufacturers (Wood Mackenzie)

Awarded "Top Brand PV Modules" (EUPD Research, 7 consecutive years)

Recognized as "Tier 1 Solar Module Manufacturer" (BloombergNEF, 6 years) Named "Top Performer" by Kiwa PVEL (4 years in a row)

Product Spotlight

Among this year's key innovations is the DMxxxM10T-B32HBT module -a compact, lightweight (15.3 kg) double-glass solution ideal for rooftops with limited space. Featuring N-type TOC cells and ESG-aligned materials, it offers high power, pressure resistance (+8100 Pa), and a low environmental impact.

The Infinity and Infinity RT series also meet the new VDE SPEC 90038 quality standard, which includes extended stress tests (LETID, UV, etc.) certified by TÜV Rheinland. These benchmarks ensure long-term durability and provide a reliable standard for stakeholders across the PV value chain.

Furthermore, the DM465M10RT-54HSW-L is a lightweight module developed to be 43.7% lighter than a standard module while maintaining identical performance characteristics. It combines high mechanical resistance with the assurance of a 20-year product guarantee.

