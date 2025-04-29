SWAPA Supports Modern Skies Coalition And House T&I Committee Efforts To Enhance Safety Aviation

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) joins the Modern Skies Coalition in proudly supporting the House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee's proposed investments in America's Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, as part of the broader reconciliation package. The $15 billion funding proposal, championed by Chairman Sam Graves and developed in collaboration with industry stakeholders, represents an undeniable step forward for aviation safety, efficiency, and modernization.

The funding breakdown includes essential investments in ATC facility refurbishment, radar systems replacement, telecommunications infrastructure, runway surface surveillance, and targeted safety initiatives.

For years, pilots have raised urgent concerns about aging infrastructure, staffing shortages, and outdated technology. We applaud Chairman Graves, the House T&I Committee, and Staff Director Jack Ruddy for their leadership in addressing these longstanding issues. These investments build on the important gains achieved in the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act and are foundational to safer, more efficient skies for the American public.

SWAPA urges Congress to pass these provisions and deliver them to President Trump for signature, reinforcing the safety and reliability of U.S. aviation for decades to come.

About SWAPA

Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 11,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit .

