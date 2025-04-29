ARKEMA, AKZONOBEL AND OMYA DESIGN LOWER CARBON FOOTPRINT PAINTS FOR MASS MARKET ADOPTION

The new formulations leverage innovation from these three global industry leaders to incorporate raw materials with up to 40% circular sources. Specific contributions include:



Arkema bio-based and bio-attributed binders and additives

Omya CaCO3-minerals for opacity boosting and recycled content contribution AkzoNobel's advanced formulation expertise, leading to optimization and reduction of high-carbon materials such as TiO2

Additionally, the three companies leveraged modern, high throughput lab automation processes, including advanced AI-tools, to accelerate development.

"Thanks to advanced lab automation and AI-driven experimental design, commercially relevant paint formulations with considerably reduced carbon footprint were achieved within a short time – with clear indications that even further reductions are possible going forward," said Philipp Mueller, Vice President Construction at Omya. "Key to success is the willingness of companies along the value chain to work together in an open and collaborative way!" .

"This work demonstrates the potential to develop lower carbon footprint paints whilst maintaining performance in brightness, yellowing resistance, and wet scrub resistance," said David Williams, Chief Innovation Officer at AkzoNobel . "These advances are another step in paving the way for widespread adoption and external recognition, which will help shape the future of lower carbon footprint paints and coatings."

The parties plan more collaboration across the value chain and welcome a broader network of partners to accelerate the paint industry transformation towards a lower carbon future.

(1) Cradle-to-grave including biogenic uptake according to ISO 14040, 14044 and 14067

(2) Global energy related carbon emissions according to the 2023 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction

