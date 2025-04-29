Bulletin From The Annual General Meeting Of Alfa Laval AB (Publ)

LUND, Sweden, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Alfa Laval AB (publ) was held on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Stadshallen in Lund. The Annual General Meeting was held under the chairmanship of Alfa Laval's Chairman of the Board Dennis Jönsson and the company's President and CEO Tom Erixon gave a presentation about the past year and the strategic direction ahead.

In his presentation, Tom Erixon talked about 2024 - a year characterized by both challenges but also record high invoicing and order intake driven by a strong demand for more sustainable solutions in all of Alfa Laval's three divisions. The presentation also elaborated on the importance of continuing to invest for the future by increased investments in innovation, new competences and capacity to lead the development in the company's technology areas and support the company's growth going forward.

Income statement and balance sheets and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2024 as presented. The persons who held positions as board members, deputy board members or CEO in the company during 2024 were granted discharge from liability for the period covered by the annual report.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved on a dividend to shareholders of SEK 8.50 per share. It was further resolved that the record date for the dividend should be Friday, May 2, 2025, which means that payment of the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on May 7, 2025.

Board of Directors and Auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board members appointed by the Meeting shall be ten, with no deputies. Both the number of auditors and deputy auditors were decided to be two.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Anna Müller, Dennis Jönsson, Finn Rausing, Henrik Lange, Jörn Rausing, Lilian Fossum Biner, Nadine Crauwels, Ray Mauritsson and Ulf Wiinberg, as well as to elect Annica Bresky as new member of the Board. Dennis Jönsson was re-appointed as Chairman of the Board. The Board members and the Chairman were elected for the coming year, i.e. for the time up to the end of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the authorized public accountants Andreas Troberg and Hanna Fehland as the company's auditors and the authorized public accountants Henrik Jonzén and Andreas Mast as the company's deputy auditors for the forthcoming year.

Fees and compensation

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that compensation to the board shall be paid in the amount of SEK 2,190,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 730,000 each to other members who are not employees of the company. Furthermore, compensation shall be paid in the amount of SEK 350,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and in the amount of SEK 175,000 each to other members of the Audit Committee, and in the amount of SEK 85,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 85,000 each to the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

It was decided, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that auditors' fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to approve the remuneration report presented by the Board.

