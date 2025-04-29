MEDIA ADVISORY: FRC, American Faith Leaders Stand In Israel's Biblical Heartland Pastors And Policy Influencers Push Back On Two-State Narrative April 26-May 1, 2025 Judea And Samaria
Historic Moment, Critical Message:
In a bold stand for biblical truth and Israel's sovereignty, a delegation of American Christian leaders are traveling throughout Judea and Samaria - the land where the Bible was lived and written - from April 26 to May 1, 2025. The timing aligns with Israel's Memorial Day and Independence Day, reinforcing the unbreakable connection between the Jewish people, their ancient homeland, and the modern state of Israel.
Rejecting the politically charged label of "West Bank," these pastors and policy influencers are underscoring the biblical and historical identity of Judea and Samaria, advocating against efforts to divide the land under a Two-State Solution.
The Mission:
-
Restore Biblical Language: Shift public discourse back to the historical and scriptural truth - Judea and Samaria, not "West Bank."
Strengthen U.S.-Israel Ties: Inform and inspire U.S. audiences to stand firm with Israel's right to its biblical heartland.
Mobilize Churches and Policymakers: Capture compelling stories and media content to equip congregations, media outlets, and civic leaders.
Delegation Members:
-
Tony Perkins , President, Family Research Council; former Louisiana legislator (Delegation Leader)
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin , Founding member of Delta Force; Executive Vice President, Family Research Council
Pastor Gary Hamrick , Cornerstone Chapel, VA
Pastor Phil Hopper , Abundant Life Church, MO
Hon. Jason Rapert , Former Arkansas State Senator; President, National Association of Christian Lawmakers
Troy Miller , President and CEO, National Religious Broadcasters
Hon. Michele Bachmann , Former U.S. Congresswoman; Dean, Regent University School of Government
Bishop Vincent Mathews, Jr. , International Faith Leader
Hon. Craig DeRoche , Former Speaker, Michigan House of Representatives; President and CEO, Family Policy Alliance
Strategic Events Include:
-
Visits to key biblical sites in Judea and Samaria
Private briefings with Israeli security and governmental officials
Commemorations of Israel's Memorial and Independence Days
Media creation for a multi-week teaching and advocacy series
Media Access:
Delegation members will be available for interviews during and after the trip.
High-quality photos will be made available for publication upon request.
