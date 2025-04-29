MEDIA ADVISORY: FRC, American Faith Leaders Stand In Israel's Biblical Heartland Pastors And Policy Influencers Push Back On Two-State Narrative April 26-May 1, 2025 Judea And Samaria

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Historic Moment, Critical Message:

In a bold stand for biblical truth and Israel's sovereignty, a delegation of American Christian leaders are traveling throughout Judea and Samaria - the land where the Bible was lived and written - from April 26 to May 1, 2025. The timing aligns with Israel's Memorial Day and Independence Day, reinforcing the unbreakable connection between the Jewish people, their ancient homeland, and the modern state of Israel.

Rejecting the politically charged label of "West Bank," these pastors and policy influencers are underscoring the biblical and historical identity of Judea and Samaria, advocating against efforts to divide the land under a Two-State Solution.

The Mission:



Restore Biblical Language: Shift public discourse back to the historical and scriptural truth - Judea and Samaria, not "West Bank."

Strengthen U.S.-Israel Ties: Inform and inspire U.S. audiences to stand firm with Israel's right to its biblical heartland. Mobilize Churches and Policymakers: Capture compelling stories and media content to equip congregations, media outlets, and civic leaders.

Delegation Members:



Tony Perkins , President, Family Research Council; former Louisiana legislator (Delegation Leader)

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin , Founding member of Delta Force; Executive Vice President, Family Research Council

Pastor Gary Hamrick , Cornerstone Chapel, VA

Pastor Phil Hopper , Abundant Life Church, MO

Hon. Jason Rapert , Former Arkansas State Senator; President, National Association of Christian Lawmakers

Troy Miller , President and CEO, National Religious Broadcasters

Hon. Michele Bachmann , Former U.S. Congresswoman; Dean, Regent University School of Government

Bishop Vincent Mathews, Jr. , International Faith Leader Hon. Craig DeRoche , Former Speaker, Michigan House of Representatives; President and CEO, Family Policy Alliance

Strategic Events Include:



Visits to key biblical sites in Judea and Samaria

Private briefings with Israeli security and governmental officials

Commemorations of Israel's Memorial and Independence Days Media creation for a multi-week teaching and advocacy series

Media Access:

Delegation members will be available for interviews during and after the trip.

High-quality photos will be made available for publication upon request.

SOURCE Family Research Council

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED