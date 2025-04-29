Sandals® Resorts Responds To Survey Showing Sleep Tops Moms' Wish Lists



Half of the moms surveyed stated that "a nap with no one needing you" is the ultimate luxury, surpassing even the coveted solo bathroom break (24%).

Over 60% of moms said they would happily trade gifts for the chance to sleep.

Almost two-thirds of moms haven't had a nap in the last month, with a quarter of them unable to remember the last time they napped. 85% of moms said they need more than a cat nap to function, with the ideal nap lasting 30-90 minutes – with 90 minutes representing a full sleep cycle.

When it comes to location, over two-thirds of moms said they nap more easily when on vacation. The top nap spots include hotel rooms (50%), the beach (22%), and the spa (14%). As for the perfect soundscapes, moms most enjoy the calming sounds of rainfall (50%), followed by ocean waves (44%), birds chirping (21%), and wind blowing (20%) to help them drift off into a peaceful nap.

Introducing the Sandals Mom Nap – The Ultimate Mother's Day Amenity

In response, Sandals Resorts is introducing the Sandals Mom Nap, the ultimate amenity to help moms reclaim their rest. Over Mother's Day weekend, select resorts, including Sandals Regency La Toc in St. Lucia , Sandals Royal Curaçao , and Sandals South Coast in Jamaica , will pilot nap nooks-cozy, private spaces reserved just for moms to relax and recharge.

"Sleep isn't just a wellness trend – it's essential, and for a lot of moms, it's also a rare luxury," said Jessica Shannon, Chief Experience Officer at Sandals Resorts. "We truly believe that when moms are well-rested, they are able to be the incredible partners and parents that they are."

Shannon adds: "No one needs a tutorial on how to nap, especially in a hammock hugged by the Caribbean breeze, but by creating this experience, we're letting moms know we are thinking of them. It's about carving out space to rest, recharge and feel cared for, as they deserve."

Year-round, moms can also rely on the expert knowledge of their Sandals butler , who will personally guide them to the best nap spots across the resort -from serene beachside hideaways to quiet, shaded poolside cabanas. For an even deeper level of relaxation, Sandals' signature Red Lane® Spa invites moms to enjoy sleep-enhancing massages featuring CBD, lavender, and Himalayan salt stones-perfect for winding down and preparing for a restful nap or a peaceful night's sleep.

Celebrate Sleep and Save with Sandals' "Mother's Day Sale"

As "sleepmaxxing" searches hit an all-time high in 2025 – and with the month of May designated as "Better Sleep Month" by the Better Sleep Council – there's no better time to treat moms to a rejuvenating rest at Sandals Resorts. Sandals' "Mother's Day Sale" offers up to $1,000 in savings, a $175 spa voucher with 5+ nights, a $100 web booking bonus, and up to 65% off. This offer is available for bookings through May 11, 2025, for travel through December 25, 2027.

For more information, please visit .

About Sandals® Resorts:

Family-owned Sandals Resorts offers some of the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts that bring guests closer to the vibrancy, authenticity and spirit of the Caribbean. Pioneers of the all-inclusive vacation experience in the region, Sandals has 17 beachfront all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, The Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Antigua, Curaçao, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each reflecting the genuine vibe of its island home. From local food favorites and global flavors to butler service and signature suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals makes it easy for guests to go all in on vacation mode. Beyond the resort gates, immersive destination experiences, like a newly piloted Island Inclusive dining program and MINI Coopers for island exploration, raise the bar on the all-inclusive vacation. Championing the region it calls home, Sandals demonstrates the transformative power of tourism and its impact on lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. For more information, visit .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International