Ipsos: Monthly Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights - March 2025

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF

Date

Shares

Voting rights Theoretical* Exercisable** 31 March 2025 43,203,225 48,745,300 48,315,979

*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.

**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.

