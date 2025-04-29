DJ Gribbin Joins STV’S Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gribbin Served as America's First Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure

NEW YORK, NY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STV, a leading professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, today announced that DJ Gribbin has joined its Board of Directors. With extensive public sector experience and as the founder of Madrus, a strategic consulting firm, Gribbin has spent decades helping both governmental and private clients develop critical infrastructure more efficiently.

Gribbin is a former Senior Operating Partner at Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and a former Brookings Institute Nonresident Senior Fellow. As the United States' first Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure from January 2017 to April 2018, he led the development of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, collaborating with senior officials, governors and mayors to develop a new vision for pairing federal, state and local resources to efficiently meet infrastructure challenges in communities nationwide. Previously, he served as General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), earning the agency's highest honor, the USDOT Gold Medal. Prior to that, he served as Chief Counsel for the Federal Highway Administration, acquiring a unique understanding of the intricacies of federal law pertaining to transportation and infrastructure.

“DJ has a proven track record of navigating some of the most complex infrastructure challenges while engaging stakeholders, building consensus and delivering solutions for our communities, so we are thrilled that he is joining our Board of Directors,” said Greg Kelly, P.E., CEO at STV.“DJ's experience will provide invaluable guidance to the management team at STV and sharpen our focus on delivering for our clients.”

Throughout his career, Gribbin has been a leader in developing innovative strategies to finance infrastructure projects and exploring more efficient ways to develop and deliver projects in a consumer-friendly manner. In the private sector, Gribbin held leadership roles advising on financing strategies, public-private partnerships and project acceleration.

Gribbin received a B.A. in Philosophy from Georgetown University and graduated cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center.

# #

About STV

STV is one of the top infrastructure-focused professional services firms in North America. Founded in 1912, STV advises, plans, designs, engineers and delivers the infrastructure that powers local economies, including transportation systems, buildings, water and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 60 offices and 3,200 employees who reimagine the solutions and structures that connect our communities. The firm is ranked 34th in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 11th in its transportation category. In 2022, STV signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge , becoming one of the first architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms to commit to advancing equity in infrastructure. Learn more at stvinc.com .

Attachment

DJ Gribbin Joins STV's Board of Directors

CONTACT: Aaron Jones STV 6462542432 ...