Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Industry Worth $5.8 Billion By 2030: Analysis Of Global Markets And Major Companies

The global market for Gastrointestinal Diagnostics was estimated at US$4.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Gastrointestinal Diagnostics market.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Gastrointestinal Diagnostics market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Test (Endoscopy Test, Blood Test, H. Pylori Test, Calprotectin Test, Immunoglobulin Test, Other Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Tests); Technology (ELISA Technology, PCR Technology, Microbiology Technology, Other Technologies); Test Location (Central Laboratories Test Location, Point-of-Care Test Location); Application (Infection, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Application, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Application, Cancer Application, Other Applications).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Endoscopy Test segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.2%. The Blood Test segment is also set to grow at 1.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

bioMerieux

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Exact Sciences Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Genova Diagnostics

Guardant Health, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Meridian Bioscience

Olympus Corporation

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers AG Stryker Corporation Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 478 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global

