Total Organic Carbon Analyzer Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Asia Pacific Leads Rapid Growth In TOC Analyzer Market With Semiconductor And Water Initiatives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report offers insights into market dynamics, competitive analysis, and growth opportunities across sectors such as pharmaceuticals and oil & gas for regions worldwide.
The "Total Organic Carbon Analyzer Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report
The total organic carbon analyzer market is evaluated at US$1.56 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.63%, reaching the market size of US$1.96 billion by 2030.
Total organic carbon (TOC) is one of the most important parameters for assessing the organic pollution of water. The importance of total organic compounds cannot be understated since they are directly correlated with the well-being of society.
The total organic carbon is more specifically measured for maintaining the process control by the firms in different industry verticals while simultaneously requiring the total organic carbon analysis to be conducted as a regulatory compulsion.
Market Trends:
Enhanced Efficiency of UV Oxidation Expected to Drive Market Growth : The UV oxidation technique has become the preferred method for quantifying organic carbon in various liquid samples due to its versatility, accuracy, and efficiency. UV oxidation TOC analyzers measure total organic carbon (TOC) by oxidizing organic compounds into carbon dioxide using ultraviolet light. This method is particularly advantageous as it avoids combustion or high temperatures, making it suitable for sensitive samples used in biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally, the process delivers real-time or near-real-time results, which is critical for industries requiring continuous monitoring and quick process adjustments. Rising Demand for Wastewater Treatment to Fuel Market Expansion : The TOC analyzers market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing need for wastewater analysis. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), around 75% of the US population is served by over 16,000 publicly owned treatment plants, which process approximately 32 billion gallons of wastewater daily. To ensure environmental safety and regulatory compliance, continuous monitoring and analysis of wastewater are essential. TOC analyzers play a vital role in this process by measuring the total carbon content in organic matter, a key indicator of water quality and treatment efficiency. Asia Pacific to Experience Rapid Growth in the Forecast Period : Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share of the total organic carbon analyzer market. This growth is driven by the expanding semiconductor industry and government initiatives to improve access to safe drinking water. Additionally, the region's increasing power plant capacity and focus on minimizing downtime caused by water contamination or water-stream chemistry issues are boosting the demand for effective and continuous organic content analysis. Meanwhile, the North American market is projected to grow rapidly due to a high number of drug development projects and stringent regulatory compliance requirements across various industries.
Some of the major players covered in this report include LAR Process Analysers AG, SUEZ, Shimadzu Corporation, Metrohm AG, Teledyne Tekmar, Xylem, Endress+Hauser AG, Analytik Jena AG, Eltra GmbH, Mettler Toledo, among others.
The Total Organic Carbon Analyzer Market is analyzed into the following segments:
By Type
By Application
Industrial Wastewater Drinking Water Ground Water Cooling Water Seawater Pure Water
By Technology
Ultraviolet Oxidation Ultraviolet Persulfate Oxidation High-Temperature Combustion
By Industry Vertical
Pharmaceutical Oil & Gas Environment Food & Beverage Semiconductor Chemical Others
By Geography
North America
United States Canada Mexico South America Europe
Germany France Spain United Kingdom Others Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific
China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Taiwan Others
