TCB Pay Issuing Adds Multilingual Support To Better Serve International Businesses

TCB Pay multi-language issuing

TCB Pay Issuing now supports English, French, and Spanish-making it easier for global teams to manage cards with localized, seamless experiences.

- Benjamin Haguel, CEO of TCB PayBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TCB Pay has introduced multilingual support to its card issuing service , TCB Pay Issuing , now available in English, French, and Spanish. This update is designed to help businesses operating across multiple countries provide a more seamless and accessible experience for their teams, clients, and cardholders.Whether issuing expense cards to employees abroad or supporting teams from different countries, companies can now offer TCB Pay issuing in the language that fits the local market-reducing friction, increasing adoption, and improving operational efficiency.Why It Matters:Built for International Teams: Enables businesses to launch and manage card programs across regions with localized interfaces.Multilingual Support: Now available in English, French, and Spanish, covering major international markets.On-page language control: All users can switch languages at any time using a built-in selector on each screen.More to Come: Additional language options may be added based on client needs and global expansion plans.As more companies expand internationally and support distributed workforces, the demand for flexible, multilingual fintech infrastructure is growing. With this feature, TCB Pay helps its partners eliminate language barriers and offer a more intuitive card management experience to users-no matter where they are.For more details or to schedule a demo, visit or contact ....

