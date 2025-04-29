Bengal: Four Illegal Bangladeshi Residents Nabbed In Bangaon

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) Four illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators were nabbed by the local police on Tuesday from a village close to the international border with Bangladesh at Bangaon subdivision in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The four illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, including three women and one man, were seen loitering at a village near the Motiganj area, which is close to the international border with Bangladesh.

The locals found their movement suspicious, and the local police station was informed. The cops intercepted them and took them to the local police station for interrogation.

Sources said that in the face of interrogation, their replies were quite inconsistent, and none of them was able to furnish any identity document.

Thereafter, in the face of stricter interrogation, they admitted that they were residents of Bangladesh and they entered the Indian territories after illegally crossing the borders with the help of a local agent.

They also confirmed that the local agent also promised them to arrange fake Indian identity documents in due course. As per the claims made by the four, they illegally crossed over to India in search of a livelihood.

The four have been identified as Sabina Molla, Alifa Molla, Sumi Molla, and Biplab Molla. All were presented at a district court on Tuesday and were granted police custody.

“We are further interrogating them to squeeze from them the real intention of coming to India. We are also trying to find out from them whether they have any connection with any Bangladesh-based fundamentalist outfits,” said a district police official who refused to be named.

The cops are also trying to hunt the local agent who helped them in illegally crossing the borders.