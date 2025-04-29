Inventhelp Inventor Develops Novelty Item For Sports Fans (CLM-395)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and safe way to relieve frustration and tension while watching a sporting event on television," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented THE SPORTS BRICK. My design offers an outlet for aggression, and it would not damage the television or other items."

The invention provides a stress-relieving novelty item for sports fans. In doing so, it offers a safer alternative to throwing a remote control or similar object. As a result, it helps relieve frustration when watching sports on television. It also helps prevent damage. The invention features a soft and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for sports fans. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-395, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED