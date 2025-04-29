Aspen Dental Practice Owner Dr. Mithila Sharma Steps Into Clinical Support Leadership Role

CHICAGO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental® today announced that Dr. Mithila Sharma, DDS, a successful Aspen Dental practice owner, has been appointed Director of Clinical and Prosthodontic Support. Dr. Sharma first joined Aspen Dental in 2013 as a lead dentist in Danville, Illinois, and quickly focused her career growth within Aspen Dental's practice ownership program, eventually becoming a multi-practice owner. Over the years, she has provided high-quality care to thousands of patients across the Chicagoland area and mentored dozens of clinical and support staff.

Dr. Sharma's impact goes beyond patient care - she has played a key role in piloting innovative technologies in her offices, including 3D printing and digital implant systems. She ranks among the top 20 implant providers across the Aspen Dental network and is recognized as an expert surgical guide user. Her enthusiasm for education and mentorship also led her to serve as senior faculty advisor at the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence, where she collaborates with Senior Vice President of Implant Support Services, Dr. Sundeep Rawal, and Director of Implant Prosthetics and Educational Support for the TAG Oral Care Center, Dr. Nassif Youssef, to educate clinicians nationwide in dental implant therapy.

"Dr. Mithila Sharma has been an invaluable member of our team since she joined the organization. It's been inspiring to see her practices grow and thrive, and I know she'll apply that same level of entrepreneurism and enthusiasm to her expanded leadership role," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, Chief Clinical Officer at Aspen Dental. "As she steps into this new position, I'm confident her clinical expertise, mentorship, and passion for elevating care will further strengthen Aspen Dental's leadership in implantology and comprehensive dentistry."

Dr. Sharma earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the University of California, San Francisco, and her passion for delivering high quality patient care has not waivered. Throughout her time at Aspen Dental, Dr. Sharma has participated in multiple community outreach programs through the Healthy Mouth Movement both locally and abroad and has been heavily involved in the work at the TAG Oral Care Center in Chicago. She also currently serves on the board of a nationally recognized clear aligner organization.

In her new role, Dr. Sharma will support the implant business segment within Aspen Dental, while also serving as Director, Clinical and Prosthodontic Support for Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. She will provide category specific guidance, supporting doctors and oral surgeons within the Aspen Dental network. Her focus will be on driving clinical excellence through a full spectrum of support from diagnosis to delivery of implant therapies.

