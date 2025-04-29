TEAMSTERS NURSES IN WASHINGTON RATIFY FIRST AGREEMENT

Dozens of Nurses at Lake Chelan Health Secure Hard-Fought Contract Priorities

CHELAN, Wash., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of nurses represented by Teamsters Local 760 at Lake Chelan Health hospital in Washington state have voted to ratify a strong first contract.

"After months of staying strong together through negotiations, I am so proud that we have secured our first-ever union contract," said Jenel Hetterle, an emergency room registered nurse and member of Local 760. "This agreement reflects our unity and resilience, and it is a testament to what workers can achieve when we stand as one."

"The nurses of Lake Chelan Health started their organizing drive more than 14 months ago and filed for recognition in April 2024. After nearly a year of hard-fought negotiations, they have ratified a life-changing contract that provides them job security rights for the first time," said Dave Simmons, a business representative at Local 760 and lead negotiator.

This group of nurses joined Local 760 last year to secure better compensation and a real voice on the job. With their new three-year contract, they have secured just that with raises averaging above 24 percent, improvements to differential and premium pay, higher retirement benefits, robust grievance procedures, and other job protections.

"From the day they started organizing, these hard-working men and women made it clear they had what it takes to be a vital part of our union," said Richard Salinas, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 760. "On behalf of all our members at Local 760, I am honored and humbled to congratulate them on locking-in such a lucrative first agreement."

Teamsters Local 760 represents workers in central Washington. For more information, visit teamsters760 .

Contact:

Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 760

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED