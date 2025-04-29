Sun Exposure Taking A Toll: New AAD Survey Shows Sharp Increase In Sun Damage Across The U.S.

Practice safe sun ahead of Melanoma Monday (May 5)

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults showed that nearly all Americans believe sun protection is important, with 1 in 4 citing the influence of a dermatologist as the reason. However, Americans have experienced sun damage at increasing rates since 2020, putting themselves at risk for skin cancer.

Ninety-six percent of Americans believe sun protection is important. Despite this, 67% of Americans got tanned or darker skin in 2024, up from 54% in 2020. Additionally, 35% were sunburned, up from 25% in 2020, including nearly 50% of Gen Z and millennials.

In recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month (May) and Melanoma Monday® on May 5, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) is encouraging the public to practice safe sun to reduce their risk of skin cancer.

Fifty-one-year-old mother of two, Alison Houston echoes the importance of practicing safe sun habits following her own melanoma diagnosis in June 2020. While the deadliest form of skin cancer, melanoma is highly treatable if caught early. Luckily for Alison, board-certified dermatologist Sandra Johnson, MD, FAAD, did just that.

"I have had several moles previously removed, but none had been skin cancer. At my yearly skin check, my dermatologist noticed a new spot that looked suspicious on the right side of my stomach and was removed and examined for signs of cancer. A few days later, the results came back with a diagnosis of melanoma," said Alison. "With my fair skin, I've learned firsthand how important it is to stay protected, and I encourage others to take sun safety seriously."

Alison's skin cancer journey has also impacted her family's relationship with sun protection.

"While I did use sun protection before my diagnosis, I was nowhere near as vigilant as I am now," said Alison. "My husband and two sons join me in wearing sunscreen daily, and we make sure to never forget a hat and sun protective clothing to cover any exposed area not covered by sunscreen."

With more than one-third of Americans experiencing sunburn in 2024, it is more important than ever to discuss prevention and early detection of skin cancer. This is particularly important for individuals who put themselves at a greater risk for skin cancer and early aging by tanning indoors or spending extended periods of time in the sun, according to AAD President Susan C. Taylor, MD, FAAD.

"In 2024, one in six Americans felt it was worth looking great now even if it means looking worse later in life with two-thirds of Americans preferring how their skin looks with a tan," said Dr. Taylor. "Many people don't realize that the steps they take now to protect themselves from the sun can make a huge difference down the road-do your future self a favor and take action today."

To protect yourself from the sun and reduce your risk of skin cancer, the AAD and Dr. Taylor recommend that everyone:



Seek shade. The sun's rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If your shadow appears to be shorter than you are, seek shade.



Wear sun-protective clothing , such as a lightweight long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses with UV protection, when possible. For more effective protection, choose clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) number on the label.

Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to all skin not covered by clothing. Broad-spectrum sunscreen provides protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

"Whether you're new to sun protection or don't leave home without the essentials, now is the perfect time to prioritize your skin's health and develop sun-protection habits to last a lifetime," said Dr. Taylor.

Everyone is at risk of getting skin cancer; about one in five Americans will develop skin cancer during their lifetime. If you have concerns about any new or suspicious spots, or have any spots that are changing, itching, or bleeding, find a board-certified dermatologist in your area at aad/findaderm .

For safe sun tips, visit PracticeSafeSun .

About the Research

Versta Research conducted a national survey of 1,140 U.S. adults on behalf of the American Academy of Dermatology. Sampling was stratified by age, gender, region, race/ethnicity, income, and education, and it was weighted to match current population estimates from the United States Census Bureau. The survey was conducted online from January 20 to February 5, 2025. Assuming no sample bias, the maximum margin of error for full-sample estimates is ±3%.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 21,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad . Follow @AADskin on Facebook , Pinterest , and YouTube , and @AADskin1 on Instagram .

