Uncrustables® Introduces First-Ever, Limited-Edition PB&J Flavor In Brand's 30-Year History

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Debuting nationwide at select retailers this summer, the brand-new flavor innovation features Uncrustables unbeatably soft bread, creamy peanut butter and a sweet mixed berry spread, made with a blend of strawberries and blueberries.

While summer may mean less lunchboxes, it also means more occasions for on-the-go snacking and no-mess, mealtime solutions. Peanut Butter & Mixed Berry Spread Sandwiches go straight from the freezer to the beach bag, carry on or poolside cooler to make summer days even simpler.

While this is the first limited-edition PB&J from the brand, it won't be the last. Uncrustables will reveal a second limited-edition offering in late 2025. "Last fall, we introduced the brand's first new PB&J flavor in a decade with Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Raspberry Spread Sandwiches. The overwhelmingly positive reception from both new and loyal Uncrustables fans reflected the clear demand for new flavor innovations," said Chris Achenbach, Director of Brand Strategy at the J.M. Smucker Co. "To deliver on the desire for even more ways to enjoy Uncrustables, we will be launching two limited-edition flavors in 2025. We're thrilled for consumers to enjoy the Peanut Butter & Mixed Berry Spread sandwiches and excited to share our next flavor innovation later this year."

The limited-edition flavor is joining Uncrustables existing lineup, which includes Grape, Strawberry, Honey, Chocolate Flavored Hazelnut and Raspberry along with Reduced Sugar Grape and Strawberry. All Uncrustables feature bread baked fresh in the United States and no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners or colors.

Found in the freezer aisle, Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Mixed Berry Spread Sandwiches will be available at select retailers in 4 count boxes starting in May, while supplies last. For nutritional details and to track retailer availability, visit SmuckersUncrustables for more information.

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers ® , Dunkin' ® , Café Bustelo ® , Jif ® , Smucker's ® Uncrustables ® , Smucker's ® , Hostess ® , Milk-Bone ® and Meow Mix ® . Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker .

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin' ® , which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin' ® restaurants.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.