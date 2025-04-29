(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release First Quarter 2025 Sales Revenues up by 13.5%

SCS divestment successfully completed

No material impact identified from global trade and tariff policy at this stage

GUIDANCE MAINTAINED Paris (France) – April 29, 2025 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) , a global technology leader in connectivity, today announced its unaudited sales for the first quarter of 2025. Group sales increased by 13.5% in the quarter (YoY) due to demand recovery, the launch of new products and the ramp-up of new contracts.

Group sales totaled 406 million euros for the quarter, up 13.5% (+10.3% at constant exchange rates).

As expected, Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) business unit divestment has been finalized at the end of the quarter. The Group continues to streamline its operations to serve customers in a more efficient manner.

Tim O'Loughlin, CEO, comments: “In Q1, we saw continued recovery in our CPE business, validating our decision to concentrate on this core area. The successful divestiture of SCS sharpened our strategy even further. Over the quarter, we made targeted adjustments to our cost structure to stay agile in a shifting market. We are closely monitoring developments in global trade and tariffs while focusing on building upon our recent momentum.” Q1 2025 Sales

Connected Home

In millions of euros, continuing operations Q1 2025 Q1 2024 1 Exchange Rates

Real Exchange Rates

Constant Revenue 406 358 13.5% 10.3% by product type Broadband 258 208 24.1% 20.8% Video 119 115 3.9% 0.6% Diversification 29 35 (18.5)% (21.1)%

First Quarter Highlights

Revenues increased by 13.5% due to a recovery in demand and the ramp-up of new products and contracts.

In the Americas, activity has been driven by an acceleration of demand from some major customers; however, LATAM demand has continued to slow down, particularly for video devices.

Eurasia has experienced growth driven by new products and a sustained demand in the APAC region, while European activity has remained relatively stable.

Diversification activities, which now include Commercial Video Services (CVS) and Maintenance Services (previously reported in Video and Broadband divisions), have seen a decline in revenue. This is largely due to weaker activity with major US retailers, explained by inventory adjustments in the channels and lower demand from end consumers.

Outlook

The Group maintains its fiscal 2025 guidance, assuming no major disruptions from trade policy or tariffs.



EBITDA > 150 million euros FCF > 0 million euros (after interest, taxes and restructuring charges)

###

Warning: Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted, or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Vantiva's filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). The Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) for fiscal year 2024 was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 17, 2025, under no. D.25-0279.

###

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

Contacts

Vantiva Investor Relations Image 7 for Vantiva

... ...

1 2024 numbers restated to reclassify Maintenance Services and CVS from Broadband and Video to Diversification

Attachment

2025-04-29 PR Q1 2025 Revenues -EN