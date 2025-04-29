FORVIA: CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FORVIA TO BE APPROVED AT ITS 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NANTERRE (FRANCE)

CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FORVIA SE TO BE APPROVED AT ITS 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At its meetings held on April 16 and April 28, 2025, the Board of Directors of FORVIA SE has decided to propose at the 2025 Annual General Meeting:

The appointment of Martin Fischer , as previously announced, as a Board member, to replace Patrick Koller. Martin Fischer is Chief Executive Officer of FORVIA SE since March 1, 2025. As a Board member, he would contribute to the Board's works and thus provide his strong expertise on the strategic and operational challenges the Group faces in a rapidly transforming automotive sector.



This appointment would be effective on the date of the 2025 Annual General Meeting, for a term of four years.

The appointment of Lutz Meschke , as a Board member, on the proposal of the Hueck and Roepke family pool (FORVIA SE's largest shareholder with a shareholding of 8.82% as of December 31, 2024).



Lutz Meschke is a global automotive leader, with over 20 years within the Porsche Group, where he served as Chief Financial Officer (from 2009 to 2025) and as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board (from 2015 to 2025). He is also Member of the Management Board in charge of investments at Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

Lutz Meschke's appointment is linked to Nicolas Peter's future resignation due to his nomination for election as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW Group, subject to its annual general meeting's approval (to be held on May 14, 2025).

Lutz Meschke's appointment would be effective as of January 1, 2026, for a term of four years, expiring at the end of the ordinary general meeting held in 2029 to approve the financial statement for the past fiscal year.



The renewal of the following Board Members for four-year terms (each of whose current terms expire in 2025):



Penelope Herscher ;



Valérie Landon ; and Peugeot 1810 .

In 2025, the Annual General Meeting will be held at FORVIA SE's headquarters on May 28, at 10 a.m.

" The Supervisory Board of BMW Group has officially nominated Nicolas Peter for election as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. For this reason, the Board of Directors of FORVIA SE has decided to prepare Nicolas Peter's succession.

To succeed him, and as agreed with the Hueck and Roepke family pool, we are proposing to our shareholders the appointment of Lutz Meschke to join FORVIA SE's Board of Directors as of January 1, 2026. Lutz Meschke is a key professional in the automotive world, and we trust him to bring his extensive experience and deep knowledge to our Board.

The Board warmly thanks Nicolas Peter for his remarkable contribution to the works and productive discussions of the Board, as a Board member and member of the Audit Committee. We will regret him and wish him the best for the future."

Michel de Rosen

Chairman of the Board of FORVIA SE

Attachment

20250429 - FORVIA SE - Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors