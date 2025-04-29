WINFARM : Ongoing Sales Momentum In Q1 2025 With +7.9% Growth.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Loudéac, April 29, 2025

Ongoing sales momentum in Q1 2025 with +7.9% growth 2025 Outlook: maintained strong sales momentum and expected improvement in results WINFARM (ISIN: FR0014000P11 – Ticker: ALWF) , the leading French player in the supply of consulting, services and distance-selling of products and solutions for the agricultural and livestock industry, is today releasing its revenue figures for the first quarter of 2025.

In millions of euros, unaudited Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change Farming Supplies 29.9 31.5 +5.3% Farming Production 3.4 4.5 +32% Other1 0.5 0.5 +3.2% TOTAL 33.8 36.5 +7.9%

WINFARM recorded consolidated revenue of €36.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of +7.9% compared with the first quarter of 2024. All activities saw growth over the period, confirming the effectiveness of the measures taken by the Group to boost sales performance and gain market share.

The Farming Supplies division (86% of total revenue) is gradually returning to more normative levels of activity. Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 rose by +5.3% to €31.5 million compared with €29.9 million in the same period of the previous year. The measures taken to revitalize sales momentum are starting to show results, with further positive trends seen in April. This comes in tandem with good price control, making it possible to preserve gross margin levels, and is underpinned by:



The historic market, driven by the VITAL brand, which increased its market share and revenue (+6%) by offering innovative products for farmers.

EQUIDEOS, for which sales rose by +8.8%, confirming the robustness of its positioning in the equine market.

KABELIS, for which the landscaping activity remained stable despite a demanding environment in which local administrations are reducing allocations. BTN de Haas in the Netherlands, whose activity rose by +11%. This positive momentum is also reflected in the sales of own-brand products Vital Concept.

Revenue from the Farming Production business (12% of total revenue), marketed under the Alphatech brand, came to €4.5 million, an increase of +32.0% compared with the first quarter of 2024. The sales drivers activated last year continued to drive business growth at the start of 2025. Sales were driven in particular by the Middle East and Asia, where the Group recently stepped up its presence by opening a subsidiary in Singapore (Alphatech APAC) to support the sustained increase in demand.

Sales from the“other activities”, which combine Agricultural Advice (marketed under the Agritech brand) and Agricultural Innovation (marketed via the Bel-Orient pilot farm), were stable at €0.5 million.

WINFARM's subsidiary Au Pré !, a leading French brand rooted in the regions and offering a full range of simple, healthy and flavorsome dairy products, saw continued steady growth, having signed new contracts with mass retailers, thus filling out its distribution network of delicatessens and group catering organizations.

2025 Outlook: maintained strong sales momentum and expected improvement in results

Building on a strong first quarter and the measures taken in 2024, the Group is approaching 2025 with confidence. WINFARM expects to see continued growth in revenue during the year and a significant improvement in its profitability.

Next publication: H1 2025 revenue, September 3, 2025, after market close.

About WINFARM

Founded in Loudéac, Brittany, in the early 90s, the WINFARM Group today stands as the leading French player in the supply of an extensive range of consulting, service and distance-selling services for the farming, livestock, equine and landscape markets, helping its customers to meet the new technological, economic, environmental and social challenges of new-generation agriculture.

With a vast catalogue of more than 25,000 product references (seeds, phytosanitary, harvesting products, etc.), two-thirds of which are own brands, WINFARM has more than 46,000 customers in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

1 revenue from the Agricultural Advice business (under the Agritech brand) and the Agricultural Innovation business (under the Bel Orient brand)

