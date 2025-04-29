Jobelephant CEO Named San Diego Tech Leader Of Influence

Recognition highlights Ang's innovative contributions to HR technology and recruitment advertising

- Michael Ang, CEO and Founder of JobElephantSAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JobElephant, a leading recruitment advertising technology company, announces that its CEO and Founder, Michael Ang, has been named a 2025 Leader of Influence in Technology by the San Diego Business Journal. This award recognizes Ang's significant contributions to HR technology and his role in transforming recruitment advertising over his 30-year career.Under Ang's leadership, JobElephant has grown from a startup to a leader in higher education, government recruitment, healthcare, and nonprofits, now serving over 900 colleges and universities nationwide. JobElephant combines cutting-edge technology with personalized, high-touch customer service, ensuring clients receive tailored solutions and expert guidance throughout their recruitment campaigns. His vision led to the creation of Horton, an AI-powered engine that uses predictive analytics to optimize ad placements, significantly improving the effectiveness of hiring campaigns.The company's technology suite includes tools for job distribution across thousands of job boards, automatic listing imports from client career sites, performance analytics tracking response rates, and real-time campaign monitoring, all designed to enhance job visibility and streamline recruitment processes.The San Diego Business Journal's Leaders of Influence in Technology award celebrates visionaries who have made substantial impacts in their respective fields. Ang's selection highlights his innovative approach to solving complex recruitment challenges through technology."This award highlights our dedication to solving today's complex hiring challenges," said Michael Ang, CEO and Founder of JobElephant. "From navigating pandemic-era remote work to addressing economic uncertainties and evolving diversity initiatives, we've developed tech solutions that adapt to the changing landscape. Our goal is to continue innovating, ensuring both job seekers and recruiters can thrive in any market condition."Ang's three decades of experience in advertising and graphic design have been instrumental in developing JobElephant's unique approach to recruitment advertising. The company has positioned itself at the forefront of the HR technology sector by combining strategic insights with cutting-edge technology.

Danielle Baker

10 to 1 Public Relations

+1 480-519-4422

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.