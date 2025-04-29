Pennsylvania Dental Association Honors Rep. Greg Scott

Rep. Greg Scott Receives PDA's Kay F. Thompson Outstanding Legislator Award

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 26, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) presented Rep. Greg Scott with the Kay F. Thompson Outstanding Legislator Award during its annual business meeting at the Desmond Hotel Malvern. This award honors state legislators exhibiting an outstanding commitment through legislative action to improve Pennsylvanians' access to dental services and overall health.Rep. Scott's steadfast support of the dental profession and commitment to dental insurance reform led to legislation that will help dental providers avoid significant fees, and in turn, prevent additional transactional fees that would impact the cost of dental care for patients.“Representative Scott became PDA's champion for our virtual credit card legislation, which passed the Pennsylvania General Assembly and became law last year,” said Dr. Cary Limberakis, who served as PDA president during the 2024-25 association year.“We are so grateful to Rep. Scott for having introduced this important dental insurance reform bill and for being a leader among his colleagues to move this bill through the legislative process and on to the Governor for his signature.”PDA's bill, signed into law in July 2024, prohibits dental insurers from adopting a policy forcing dentists and other health care providers to accept virtual credit card reimbursement as the only payment option. Dentists can now avoid incurring significant fees associated with virtual payments by selecting other payment options.“Representative Scott is a tremendous advocate for the residents of Pennsylvania. We greatly appreciated his collaboration with the Pennsylvania Dental Association on our virtual credit card legislation,” said Dr. Darleen Oleski, chair of PDA's Government Relations Committee.“We look forward to working with him in the future."Dr. Kay Thompson served as the Third District Trustee to the American Dental Association (1993-97) and president of PDA (1989-90). This award honors her commitment to the dental community and PDA and is presented to legislators who make oral health care a priority.###As the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania, PDA is committed to promoting optimal dental care for all patients, improving the availability of dental care for the underserved, and educating the public about the importance of oral health and prevention. For more information on the PDA, visit our website at

