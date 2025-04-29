Pea Protein Ingredients Market To Surpass USD 2,298.97 Million By 2035 Amid Rising Demand For Plant-Based Nutrition

Pea Protein Ingredients Market

The Pea Protein Ingredients Market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising consumer demand for plant-based and allergen-free protein alternatives.

- Nandini Roy ChaudhariNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global pea protein ingredients market is on track to exceed USD 2,298.97 million by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% between 2025 and 2035. This steady growth is fueled by rising interest in health-focused, plant-based nutrition across the globe. The food and beverage industry, sports nutrition manufacturers, and dietary supplement producers are increasingly incorporating pea protein into product formulations, capitalizing on its clean-label appeal, allergen-free nature, and sustainable sourcing.Consumer preference for plant-based alternatives has witnessed a remarkable shift in recent years, driven by growing awareness around sustainability, health, and animal welfare. As vegetarianism and veganism gain momentum, pea protein has emerged as a preferred source of protein due to its high amino acid profile and digestibility. The market is undergoing a transformation, as manufacturers respond with innovation and reformulation to meet rising demand across various end-use sectors.Pea protein's versatility has significantly widened its application range - from meat analogues and dairy alternatives to functional beverages and protein bars. In addition to health-conscious consumers, the rising incidence of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies further bolsters demand for plant-based protein ingredients, particularly pea-derived proteins.Preview the Latest Trends – Request a Sample Copy: #5245502D47422D3134313135Key Takeaways of Report. The pea protein ingredients market is set to exceed USD 2.29 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 3.0%.. Increased consumer interest in plant-based, allergen-free, and sustainable protein sources is a key growth driver.. The food & beverage, sports nutrition, and nutraceutical industries are the leading end-use sectors.. Europe and North America continue to be the dominant regions, with Asia-Pacific emerging as a fast-growing market.Growth of Textured Pea Protein in Plant-Based Meat AlternativesTextured pea protein is rapidly gaining traction as a core component in plant-based meats. Companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have turned to pea protein for its neutral flavor, sustainability, and superior amino acid profile. The fibrous texture of pea protein makes it ideal for mimicking real meat, catering to flexitarians and environmentally conscious consumers.Application of Pea Protein in Vegan and Vegetarian Food ProductsFood manufacturers are incorporating pea protein into a variety of vegan and vegetarian products such as dairy-free yogurts, egg alternatives, and protein bars. Its allergen-free nature and versatility make it an ideal ingredient for creating innovative plant-based offerings that cater to consumers avoiding soy, gluten, and dairy.Health Benefits Driving Pea Protein Ingredient AdoptionPea protein is cholesterol-free, easily digestible, and rich in iron and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), making it highly desirable among health-focused demographics. Studies have shown its potential benefits in muscle repair, satiety, and weight management, supporting its inclusion in both clinical and functional foods.Clean Label and Non-GMO Trends in the Pea Protein MarketModern consumers demand transparency. As a result, brands are emphasizing clean-label and non-GMO certifications. Pea protein fits seamlessly into this trend, as it is naturally non-GMO and can be extracted without harsh chemicals. Clean-label positioning is becoming a powerful marketing tool in this segment.Impact of Fitness and Sports Nutrition Trends on Pea Protein SalesPea protein is becoming a staple in sports and fitness nutrition, especially for individuals seeking plant-based recovery shakes and meal replacements. As awareness grows about the downsides of whey and casein proteins (e.g., lactose intolerance), athletes are pivoting toward plant-derived options like pea protein for recovery and endurance.Access the Complete Report – Drive Your Strategy Forward:Competition OutlookThe pea protein ingredients market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on capacity expansion, product innovation, and strategic partnerships. Companies are investing in R&D to enhance texture, flavor, and application versatility.Prominent Market Participants Include:. Roquette Frères. Purism Foods (Puris). Cargill, Inc.. Glanbia Nutritionals. Burcon NutraScience Corporation. The Scoular Company. Ingredion IncorporatedThese players are enhancing their global footprints through mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations aimed at scaling production and improving distribution channels to meet the growing demand for plant-based proteins.Pea Protein Ingredients Market Regional InsightsUnited StatesThe pea protein ingredients market in the U.S. is steadily growing as health-conscious consumers embrace plant-based alternatives. The continued popularity of vegan diets and rising environmental awareness have driven food producers to innovate with pulses such as peas.CAGR (2025–2035): 2.8%United KingdomIn the UK, the growing vegan and flexitarian consumer base is accelerating demand. The government's active promotion of plant-based diets and consumer interest in sustainable food sources are boosting product development and sales.CAGR (2025–2035): 2.9%European UnionThe EU market is leading the transition to sustainable protein consumption. Countries like Germany and France are pushing innovation through R&D and clean-label product initiatives, encouraged by environmental policy and health trends.CAGR (2025–2035): 3.2%South KoreaSouth Korea is witnessing a surge in plant-based and functional food consumption. Growing dietary restrictions and demand for lactose-free, allergen-friendly products are driving the adoption of pea protein, supported by local manufacturers' innovations.CAGR (2025–2035): 3.1%Explore Protein Industry Analysis:Pea Protein Ingredients Market SegmentationBy Product Type:. Isolates. Concentrates. TexturedBy Application:. Bakery and Snacks. Dietary Supplements. Beverages. Meat Analog/Substitutes. OthersBy Foam:. Powder. Liquid. OthersBy Region:. North America. Latin America. Western Europe. Eastern Europe. East Asia. South Asia Pacific. Middle East and AfricaExplore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Pea Protein Market:Chickpea Protein Industry:Japan Pea Protein Market:Yellow Pea Protein Market:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531WebZite:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.