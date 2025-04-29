Lonesome Press Presents A Lonesome Evening: National Poetry Month Featuring NY State Poet Laureate Patricia Spears Jones

Theresa Ganz, FONTAINEBLEAU III, 2015. Courtesy the artist.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of National Poetry Month, LONESOME PRESS & NeueHouse present A LONESOME EVENING of poetry and music by contemporary women. Featuring New York State Poet Laureate Patricia Spears Jones, Ilka Scobie, Lisette Austin, Cathy Simmons, Francine, and America Murphy. The evening will be hosted by LONESOME PRESS founder and Editor-in-Chief Monique Erickson, whose vital presence as poet, performer, publisher, and editor brings fresh energy and eloquence to New York's literary landscape. (Wednesday, April 30th, 6-8pm.)LONESOME PRESS is an independent imprint focused on poetry, music, and the arts. Its premier volume, LONESOME No1 , is a limited-edition hardcover series presenting intergenerational and international creative voices. The LONESOME EVENINGS series have been held in NYC at Tibet House, the Jefferson Market branch of the NY Public Library, creekside in Dutchess County, NY, in David Horvitz' Garden, LA during the Frieze Art Fair, and the NYC Poetry Festival - creating inclusive, genre-defying experiences that extend the borders between music, literature, and performance.Join us for an unforgettable finale to National Poetry Month: an ode to the power of words, the enduring spirit of the arts community, and a celebration of voices as vibrant as New York City itself. Says Monique Erickson,“LONESOME creates community through our stories. We find each other and through each other, we find hope. Now more than ever, poetry has the power to give voice to social movements and create collectives, as we rise to the challenges ahead in beauty and in strength.”Event detailsDate: April 30, 2025Time: 6:00 PMLocation: NeueHouse, 110 East 25th Street, NYCRSVP HereABOUT:LONESOME PRESS is an independent imprint focused on poetry, music, culture, and the arts, founded by Monique Erickson with the goal to bring poetry and the creative arts to a broad audience who might not otherwise encounter this vital work. LONESOME PRESS is a proud member of the Council of Literary Magazines and Press. To find out more visit lonsomepress and @thelonesomepress. Monique writes an accompanying newsletter and art chronicle at substack.MONIQUE ERICKSON (founder, editor-in-chief, LONESOME PRESS) is a poet, writer, and publisher from New York City whose work grapples with daughterhood, motherhood, and womanhood. She has been featured in NYT, NYMAG, WSJ, WWD, Another Dazed, Reserved, Paper, the Trops, and Live Mag!, among others. In another life, Monique served as longtime commercial director and face of the heritage brand Erickson Beamon.PATRICIA SPEARS JONES, New York State Poet Laureate, is an award-winning African-American poet, playwright, cultural activist, and editor. She has many books of poetry and plays, most recently The Beloved Community (Copper Canyon Press) and A Lucent Fire: New and Selected Poems (White Pine Press). She teaches at Barnard College. Born and raised in Arkansas, she is a longtime resident of Brooklyn, NY.ILKA SCOBIE is an award-winning poet, educator, and art critic from New York City who teaches poetry in the NYC public school system. Recent work appears in LONESOME, the Trops, Livemag!, London Artlyst, and Artnet. Her latest book is Any Island (Spuyten Duyvil, 2023). She was awarded the Kathy Acker award in 2024.NEUEHOUSE is a private work and social home for creative and professional progress, offering members access to curated events, state-of-the-art facilities, and a vibrant community of like-minded individuals. With locations in New York, Hollywood, and Venice Beach, NeueHouse is redefining the way we work, collaborate, and connect in the digital age.

