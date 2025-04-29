Maha Cabinet Approves Policy For Ship-Building & Recycling

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday cleared a comprehensive policy for ship-building, ship-repairing and ship-recycling.

“The Port Development Policy has been amended from time to time, keeping in mind the needs of the state's maritime sector, the condition of the market, and the expectations of entrepreneurs. Currently, it is being implemented as per the Maharashtra Maritime Development Policy-2023. However, the separate policy for ship-building, ship-repair ship-recycling policy was necessitated and thus it was cleared today,” said the government release.

“The Central government, through Maritime India Vision-2030 and Maritime Amritkal Vision-2047, has set a goal to take India among the top ten countries in the world in the ship-building, ship repair industries and number one in the ship-recycling sector by 2030. It has also set a goal to take India among the top five countries in the shipbuilding sector by 2047. Keeping these factors in mind, a separate policy has been prepared to enable dedicated focus on the ship-building, ship-repair and ship-recycling sectors. While preparing the policy, the policies of leading countries at the international level and the policies of other states in the country have been studied,” said the release.

According to the policy, the government proposes to give dedicated attention to the development of the ship-building, ship-repair and ship-recycling sector. The provisions of this policy will enable port project developers to create new ship-recycling projects.

This will make full use of the waterfront and land of the port and will also provide ship recycling facilities. Ship-building projects will enable the construction and repair of new Indian ships.

Ship-recycling facilities will make it possible to dismantle ships that have reached the end of their service life. This will give direction to the development of the ship-building, ship-repair and ship-recycling sectors in the state.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved an expenditure of Rs 488.53 crore for the remaining works and leakage prevention measures of the Temghar project (Mulshi taluka) in Pune district.

A stone dam with a storage capacity of 3.812 billion cubic feet has been constructed on the Mutha River at Mauje Lawarde-Temghar (Tal. Mulshi).

Under the Krishna Valley Development Corporation, this project is planned to provide 3.409 billion cubic feet of drinking water to Pune city and irrigation facilities to a thousand hectares of area in nine villages of Mulshi taluka through five Kolhapuri dams on the river downstream of the dam.

The dam has been storing water at full capacity since 2010-11, and there is a large amount of leakage from the dam. Since it is necessary to stop the leakage to fully benefit from the water in the project, approval was given in February 2025 for the remaining works and strengthening of the leakage prevention.

Accordingly, the second revised administrative approval was given in the cabinet meeting for the remaining works and measures to prevent leakage.