Bengal CM Urges Religious Unity Ahead Of Inauguration Of Digha Jagannath Temple Tomorrow

A day before the inauguration of the Lord Jagannath Temple at Digha in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, reminded the people about the culture of religious unity in the country.

"People from different religions have already assembled at Digha. People from every religion are our guests. Simple religious propaganda is not enough. Religion needs to be preserved in the heart. I will be happy if the people are happy. So I am praying for all," the Chief Minister told media persons while supervising the arrangements for the inauguration event of the temple.

The Chief Minister had arrived at Digha on Monday noon only.

The temple at Digha has been modelled after the iconic Shree Jagannath Dham Temple at Puri in Odisha.

The Chief Minister claimed that the inauguration session of the temple on Wednesday will start at 2:30 p.m.

"The doors of the temple will be opened at around 3 p.m. It will be followed by a cultural programme," she said.

The arrangements have been made for the live screenings of the inaugural programme on Wednesday through giant LED screens throughout West Bengal.

The Chief Minister made the announcement of the Lord Jagannath Temple at Digha in 2018.

The work for construction of the temple slowed down during the lockdown period because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) Limited is the implementing agency for the construction of the temple.

The total cost from the taxpayers for setting up the temple is estimated at nearly Rs 250 crore.

Already controversies have arisen over the temple, with the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, challenging the Chief Minister's claims that the temple has been modelled after the iconic Jagannath Temple in Puri.

LoP Adhikari called Chief Minister Banerjee to clarify why the proposed temple at Digha has been named Jagannath Dam Cultural Centre and not Shree Jagannath Temple.

"The Chief Minister should immediately give instructions so that the name is changed from 'Jagannath Dam Cultural Centre' to 'Shree Jagannath Temple' in all the related state government documents. The name change should also be made in the tenders and documents of WBHIDCO, responsible for the construction of the proposed temple at Digha, the cost of which is borne from the state government's exchequer," the LoP claimed.