Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Fan Filter (CHK-2236)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved fan filter to capture small dust particles, allergens, and debris while the fan was rotating," said an inventor, from Lansing, Ill., "so I invented the FAN FILTER. My design would serve as a cost-saving alternative to expensive air filters, and it could contribute to a healthier environment in any home."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved filter for a fan. In doing so, it helps filter dust and allergens from the air. As a result, it could help create a cleaner, healthier room environment. It also could provide added health benefits. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and replace so it is ideal for households, asthmatics, allergy sufferers, individuals with COPD, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-2236, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED