TIME Names Codesignal One Of The World's Top Edtech Companies For 2025

TIME Recognizes CodeSignal's AI Innovation and Groundbreaking Contributions in Educational Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal , an AI-native skills assessment and experiential learning platform, has once again been named one of the World's Top EdTech Companies by TIME Magazine and Statist . CodeSignal earned the 36th spot on the prestigious 2025 list, marking its second consecutive year of recognition for reshaping how individuals and organizations strengthen real-world skills.

With a rapidly growing community of learners and strong adoption among leading organizations, CodeSignal empowers people at every stage-from students to seasoned professionals-to build and showcase the skills that matter most. Individuals use CodeSignal's AI-native platform to practice, learn, and grow their skills , while organizations rely on the same technology to upskill, reskill, and deploy their teams in a rapidly changing world of work.

"This recognition by TIME reflects the lasting impact we're making on the future of learning and hiring," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO and Co-Founder of CodeSignal. "We're proud to be driving the next wave of skills-based innovation-for individuals looking to grow and for organizations building the teams of tomorrow."

The TIME and Statista ranking evaluates the financial strength and industry impact of thousands of companies in the global education space. CodeSignal's placement in the top 50 highlights its leadership in AI innovation and skills-based learning and assessment for individuals and organizations around the world. With a presence in academic institutions, workforce development programs, and Fortune 500 companies, CodeSignal continues to lead the charge toward a more inclusive, skills-first future.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is how the world discovers and develops the skills that will shape the future. Our AI-native skills assessment and experiential learning platform helps organizations hire, train, and grow talent at scale while empowering individuals to advance their careers.

Whether you're growing your team's potential or unlocking your own, CodeSignal meets you where you are and gets you where you need to go. With millions of skills evaluations completed, CodeSignal is trusted by companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox and used by learners worldwide.

For more information, visit or connect with CodeSignal on LinkedIn .

SOURCE CodeSignal

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED