Introducing The Opengov Public Service Platform

AI and ERP Solutions to Drive Efficiency and Transparency in Local and State Government

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid demands for greater transparency and efficiency, OpenGov , the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments, has launched its Public Service Platform. This unified solution is built to power high-performance government for every community. With public-facing dashboards, cross-department collaboration tools, and real-time reporting, the OpenGov platform helps governments operate with greater speed, fiscal efficiency, openness, and accountability.

"We're not just selling point solutions-we've built a platform that works the way government works: interconnected, cross-functional, and mission-critical," said OpenGov cofounder and CEO Zac Bookman. "We started this company more than a decade ago with a mission to power more effective and accountable government and a belief that our public servants deserved better. We created the Public Service Platform to give our local and state governments powerful, purpose-built tools to operate more efficiently, make smarter decisions, and lead with transparency."

The OpenGov Public Service Platform offers a full range of products, including:



Enterprise Asset Management

Permitting & Licensing

Procurement & Contract Management

Budgeting & Performance

Transparency & Open Data

Tax & Revenue Collection Financial Management

These products come together in the OpenGov ERP, which links accounting, budgeting, billing, procurement, revenue management, and citizen services into unified workflows. With data sharing across products and departments, the OpenGov ERP enables governments to make faster decisions, achieve transparency from the inside out, and maximize ROI for every taxpayer dollar.

OpenGov also has a growing library of specialized AI applications designed for critical government workflows, including: Grants Management, Infrastructure Fund & Loan Management, Disaster Preparedness & Recovery, Performance Management, and Capital Budget & Project Management. For unique or evolving needs, agencies can take advantage of the Government App Builder , a flexible low-code toolset designed to create custom solutions for even the most complex programs and workflows.

OpenGov's Public Service Platform is supported by industry-leading security, AI-enabled workflows, intuitive reporting and dashboards, public-facing portals with powerful storytelling, open APIs, native GIS connections, an extensible payments framework, automated data imports, and administrator controls. These features empower any local and state agency to become more strategic, responsive, resilient, and efficient.

With OpenGov, public agencies have everything they need to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit .

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.

Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov .

SOURCE OpenGov

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED