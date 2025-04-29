Brightpath Early Learning And Child Care Center Announces The Opening Of Sugar Grove School

Leading Child Care Provider Opens First Chicago Area Location

SUGAR GROVE, Ill., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPath Early Learning and Child Care , a premier provider of high-quality early childhood education and care, is thrilled to announce the opening of BrightPath Sugar Grove , its first location in the Chicago metropolitan area. This opening marks an exciting milestone for the Sugar Grove community and BrightPath as it continues to grow its footprint in the United States, including six schools scheduled to open in the Greater Chicago Area in 2025 and more planned in 2026.

Conveniently located at 95 E. Park Avenue, BrightPath Sugar Grove is designed to provide a nurturing and stimulating environment for children from infancy through preschool. The state-of-the-art facility offers a distinguished curriculum that blends play-based learning with a strong educational framework, fostering cognitive, social, and emotional development in young learners.

Dawn Bonilla, the Area Director at BrightPath states, "Our mission is to provide a safe, engaging, and enriching environment where children can thrive. We are excited to bring our high-quality early learning and child care services to families in the Sugar Grove community and look forward to partnering with families to support their children's growth and development."

BrightPath Sugar Grove boasts a premier facility featuring expansive, meticulously designed classrooms, a secure and engaging outdoor play environment, and a team of highly qualified early childhood educators committed to delivering individualized care and instruction. The school's proprietary educational programs are thoughtfully crafted to cultivate creativity, intellectual curiosity, and self-confidence, effectively preparing children for future academic achievement and instilling a lasting passion for learning.

Families in Sugar Grove and the surrounding areas are invited to tour the facility and learn more about the exceptional early learning programs BrightPath offers. Enrollment is now open, and interested parents can visit BrightPathKids or call 888.711.5437 for more information and to schedule a tour,

A part of Busy Bees, one of the world's largest providers of early years education and care, Busy Bees North America is the leading child care provider in North America with more than 235 schools across Canada and the USA. To learn more about BrightPath, visit today!

About BrightPath Early Learning and Child Care

BrightPath is a world-class and innovative provider of early years education that follows a world-class, unique curriculum. With partnerships in programming, nutrition, communication technology, and recreational fitness, we consistently deliver the best in quality care and learning opportunities for early years development.

SOURCE BrightPath Early Learning and Child Care

