Jeffrey Modell Foundation Celebrates Impactful World Primary Immunodeficiency Week

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) Week comes to a close, the Jeffrey Modell Foundation is proud to share the overwhelmingly positive response from patients, caregivers, and supporters worldwide. From inspiring patient stories to innovative fundraising efforts, this year's campaign marks a milestone in raising awareness and advocating for people living with PI worldwide.

Engagement by the Numbers

This year's campaign saw a surge in engagement for digital initiatives across platforms:



179K+ impressions across Facebook and Instagram

158K+ users reached across Facebook and Instagram

3,532 engagements across platforms from followers worldwide

21+ countries participated, expanding our global reach 50+ supporters joined our "JMF Jammer" photo challenge worldwide to demonstrate our global impact

"Primary Immunodeficiency is more than a diagnosis-it's a daily journey. Awareness weeks like this give us the opportunity to educate, advocate, and inform others with knowledge and empathy," said Jodi Taub, LCSW, PI patient and therapist specializing in chronic illness and rare disease.

"The impact of this year's PI Week was fantastic," said Vanessa Tenembaum Chief Executive Officer at the Jeffrey Modell Foundation. "From the personal stories shared to the outpouring of support, we are encouraged by the progress we continue to make as a global community."

Looking Ahead

Although World PI Week has ended, our work continues. The Jeffrey Modell Foundation remains committed to advocating for every person living with PI, providing resources, and building a connected, informed, and empowered global community.

To learn more, get involved, or donate, visit info4pi .

About the Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Fred and the late Vicki Modell established the Jeffrey Modell Foundation (JMF) in 1987, in memory of their son Jeffrey, who passed away at the age of fifteen, from complications of Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) a genetic condition that is chronic, serious, and often fatal if not diagnosed correctly.

JMF is a global non-profit organization dedicated to early diagnosis, meaningful treatments and, ultimately, cures through research, physician education, public awareness, advocacy, patient support, newborn screening, and genetic sequencing. For more information visit or watch Do Something: The Jeffrey Modell Story online, available in seven languages.

Media Contact:

Larissa Albright

[email protected]

SOURCE Jeffrey Modell Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED