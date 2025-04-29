Stamping Out Pathogens: Stampede Culinary Partners Leads The Industry With Innovative Low-Temperature Processing (LTP) For Fully Cooked Meat & Meals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our LTP technology represents a major step forward in food safety and quality for the fully cooked meat and meal industry," said Brock Furlong, CEO and President of Stampede Culinary Partners. "We're able to deliver products that are not only safer but maintain exceptional flavor, texture, and shelf life. This innovation underscores our commitment to setting new standards of safety in the industry and providing our customers with the best possible products."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), pasteurization must achieve a minimum 5-log reduction of pathogens such as Salmonella, E-Coli and Listeria monocytogenes in ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and meal products. While HPP is a validated and effective method, it presents several drawbacks that can impact product integrity and efficacy. Stampede's LTP innovation offers a cutting-edge alternative designed to overcome these obstacles.

Limitations of HPP and Advantages of LTP

Stampede's research highlighted key challenges with HPP, including limited efficacy against psychrophiles (cold-loving microbes), potential impact on product color and texture, and risks to packaging integrity. Determined to develop a more robust solution, Stampede's LTP technology was designed to achieve FSIS-defined pasteurization with enhanced efficacy and fewer drawbacks.

Key features of the LTP process include:



Vacuum Sealed Safety : LTP is performed in the final, vacuum-sealed packaging, ensuring product safety and integrity throughout the pasteurization process.

Humidity-Controlled Precision : The product is exposed to 100% humidity in an enclosed cabinet and gradually heated to a temperature of 132°F for a minimum of 80 minutes, meeting the FSIS Appendix A cooking guidelines for pathogen reduction.

Enhanced Efficacy : Over 30 products have already been validated through Stampede's LTP process, achieving a proven 5-log reduction in pathogens. Each product undergoes rigorous testing to meet Stampede's exacting standards. Longer Shelf Life: On all 30 product validations, shelf-life exceeded benchmarks for HPP processed products.

Unlike standard approaches, Stampede's LTP does more than ensure microbial safety; it extends the shelf life of refrigerated meats and meals to between 90 and 180 days based on taste and texture, not solely microbial growth. This approach prioritizes flavor consistency and consumer satisfaction while maintaining strict safety standards.

Stampede's LTP technology reflects the company's commitment to continuous innovation in food safety and quality assurance. With each new product undergoing extensive validation and shelf-life testing, Stampede stands at the forefront of delivering safe, flavorful, and consistent meat and full meal products to the market.

About Stampede Culinary Partners

Stampede Culinary Partners is an innovative culinary solutions provider serving America's top restaurant chains, leading retail brands, and food distributors. With a commitment to culinary excellence, quality, and food safety, Stampede proudly serves over 500 leading foodservice brands, over 40,000 restaurants, over 60,000 retail stores, and 2,000-plus distributors nationwide. For over 30 years, Stampede has set the standard in culinary innovation and operational excellence. Headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois, Stampede boasts nearly 530,000 sq. ft. of production and innovation facilities across Illinois, New Mexico, Georgia, and Ontario, which annually produce, store, and distribute 300 million pounds of retail and menu products including chicken, beef, turkey, pork, vegetables, prepared meals, and alternative proteins. Stampede consistently achieves the highest level of awards in its safety audits and certifications, including top scores from BRCGS, which are either accepted or required by 70% of the top 10 global retailers.

